Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos forum and will vote for him in next election

20 January 2023, 15:40

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

A caller has said Sir Keir Starmer has secured his vote, after a “masterstroke” delivery at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

After Sir Keir Starmer spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos yesterday, LBC caller Carl in Liverpool felt the Labour leader had done "enough" to secure his vote.

Carl told Shelagh Fogarty said: “I think it's a masterstroke by Keir Stamer. If you look at the optics Shelagh, there’s Keir Starmer talking, looking statesman-like in Davos and there’s Rishi Sunak sat [sic] in the back of his Range Rover doing a video on Instagram without his seatbelt on.

“It’s checkmate, it's good.”

In a panel discussion in Davos, Switzerland, Sir Keir called for a "clean power alliance" of countries in a push towards net-zero targets and a "closer economic relationship" with the EU, citing the lack of growth under the Conservative government, particularly since Brexit.

Rishi Sunak did not attend the forum.

READ MORE: ‘For a safe pair of hands he sure breaks a lot of laws!’: James O’Brien jabs at PM amid seatbelt scandal

The caller also said: “I’ve not voted Labour since 2010 which I think is a disappointment, a crying shame really”, explaining Jeremy Corbyn put him off voting for the party.

The caller in Liverpool felt “Keir Starmer has done enough” - “for me he'll be securing my vote in the next general election, I’m happy to come back to Labour.”

READ MORE: Keir Starmer says Met 'needs to be turned inside out' in the wake of serial rapist David Carrick

Carl said Sir Keir is “a safe pair of hands” but wasn’t always keen on him to begin with, initially thinking he was “a John Major with a red rose…boring…dull as dishwater”, when he succeeded Jeremy Corbyn.

“To be fair to the guy, I've done an about face on him - I think he’s got what it takes, I think he’ll make a good PM”, he said.

Carl added: “For me, it is about the leader. I think Labour didn't get in last time because of Johnson and Corbyn- it’s always about the leader.”

Shelagh and Carl then discussed the importance of party leaders.

She said: “I would certainly vote for a brilliant MP of whatever party, regardless of the leader of the party.”

“Would you?” the caller asked.

“Yeah, I would”, she replied.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

levelling up

Labour MP says Levelling up funding is 'fixed' after PM's constituency received £19m

SF

'Total nurse walkout': Nurse of 40 years says only a walkout will force govt response

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses UK govt of 'allowing' violence toward women

Labour peer says Public Order Bill resembles anti-terror laws

Labour Peer says the 'anti-protest' Public Order Bill 'resembles anti-terror laws'

Shelagh

'Touched up regularly and made to bark like a dog': Ex-Met Constable details abuse from fellow officers

Caller slams privately-educated Tory government

'I would want a refund': Caller slams 13 years of rule by privately-educated Tories

Diane Abbott on toxic Westminster culture

Diane Abbott: Something must be done about toxic Westminster culture pushing women out of politics

'Complete carnage' in A&E

Caller astonished by 'complete carnage' he witnessed in A&E

Caller fumes at governments use of term 'economically inactive'

Caller fumes at government's use of term 'economically inactive'

Prince Harry 'unconscious bias'

Caller hits out at Prince Harry's use of 'unconscious bias' to 'defend racist, ingrained views'

Image of Spare: Penguin

Prince Harry has been 'naive' to intention of book investors, caller believes

Caller claims there's 'nothing damaging' in Prince Harry's new memoir

Caller insists there’s ‘nothing shocking’ in Prince Harry’s new memoir

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr says Keir Starmer is doubling down on 'Gordon Brown' approach in attempt to 'change' politics

Nighttime story

Shelagh Fogarty displeased by Mr Sunak's 'boring' and 'head boy' toned speech

shelagh

Caller brands Tory government 'fat and greedy' in scathing tirade

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'Terrified': Stella Creasy tells LBC of gang rape threats at university

'My gang rape fear': Stella Creasy tells of sex harassment hell at Cambridge

'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP blasts neighbours' extensions voting plan

'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP on neighbours' extensions voting plan

Tradesman opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about 'harder and harder' work routine

Tradesman opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about 'harder and harder' work routine

Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis

Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill

Britain facing 'health crisis' as cost-of-living emergency bites, warns charity boss

Brits facing 'health crisis' as cost of living emergency bites, warns charity boss

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Mark Rowley has pledged to turn around the force

'I will win back your trust': Met chief vows to turn around scandal-struck force with nine point plan
The fire broke out on a residential road near London Fields, Hackney.

Bus carrying school children engulfed in fireball as a thick plume of smoke closes East London street
Yousef Makki was stabbed to death in 2019

Family of teenager stabbed in fight with his friend win appeal for new inquest into his death
The pair went to the giraffe, penguin and tiger enclosures

Two idiots sentenced after breaking into zoo, hitting giraffe with bottle and posting the video online
An expert investigator has claimed 'spy in the bag' Gareth Williams was murdered in an excerpt released ahead of the publication of his new memoir.

'Spy in the bag' Gareth Williams was murdered claims investigator who tried to lock himself in a holdall more than 300 times
The Tate brothers were initially arrested in Bucharest on December 29

Andrew Tate to remain in prison after Romanian judge grants 30-day extension