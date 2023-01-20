Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos forum and will vote for him in next election

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

A caller has said Sir Keir Starmer has secured his vote, after a “masterstroke” delivery at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

After Sir Keir Starmer spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos yesterday, LBC caller Carl in Liverpool felt the Labour leader had done "enough" to secure his vote.

Carl told Shelagh Fogarty said: “I think it's a masterstroke by Keir Stamer. If you look at the optics Shelagh, there’s Keir Starmer talking, looking statesman-like in Davos and there’s Rishi Sunak sat [sic] in the back of his Range Rover doing a video on Instagram without his seatbelt on.

“It’s checkmate, it's good.”

In a panel discussion in Davos, Switzerland, Sir Keir called for a "clean power alliance" of countries in a push towards net-zero targets and a "closer economic relationship" with the EU, citing the lack of growth under the Conservative government, particularly since Brexit.

Rishi Sunak did not attend the forum.

The caller also said: “I’ve not voted Labour since 2010 which I think is a disappointment, a crying shame really”, explaining Jeremy Corbyn put him off voting for the party.

The caller in Liverpool felt “Keir Starmer has done enough” - “for me he'll be securing my vote in the next general election, I’m happy to come back to Labour.”

Carl said Sir Keir is “a safe pair of hands” but wasn’t always keen on him to begin with, initially thinking he was “a John Major with a red rose…boring…dull as dishwater”, when he succeeded Jeremy Corbyn.

“To be fair to the guy, I've done an about face on him - I think he’s got what it takes, I think he’ll make a good PM”, he said.

Carl added: “For me, it is about the leader. I think Labour didn't get in last time because of Johnson and Corbyn- it’s always about the leader.”

Shelagh and Carl then discussed the importance of party leaders.

She said: “I would certainly vote for a brilliant MP of whatever party, regardless of the leader of the party.”

“Would you?” the caller asked.

“Yeah, I would”, she replied.