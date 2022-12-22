Caller urges people to focus on how Gender Recognition Bill 'benefits young trans people'

By Melissa Fleur Afshar

The caller told LBC that people should tear their attention away from the potentiality of the law being taken advantage of by predators, and focus on the benefits it will bring to transgender teenagers.

Scotland is expected to pass its Gender Recognition Bill, which would simplify the process trans people need to follow to apply for a Gender Recognition Certificate.

When the new legislation comes through, transgender teenagers as young as 15 can more easily gain a certificate which would allow them to be legally recognised as the gender they identify as.

While the reform has received widespread support from Scots and people further afield, many have argued that disentangling Scotland's gender recognition process could lead to predators phonily switching genders - in order to invade gender-segregated spaces and harass and assault people of the opposite gender.

This caller told Shelagh Fogarty the public should dismiss these concerns, and focus on the positive impact that the reformed legislation could have on young trans people's mental well-being.

"Trans people have to jump through so many hoops," said the caller.

"Which, you know, fair enough, because it is a very serious thing, but it is to the point where these trans people are suicidal and are really suffering not only by how they're being treated by society but also institutionally as well. Something like this can really help a lot of people."

"Also to say, [on the topic of] predatory men," continued the caller "they don’t need to go through all of these legal hoops to legally change their gender forever just to be able to go into a bathroom and assault someone.

"I don’t know why they would put themselves through social ostracisation just to do that."

Speaking in defence of the reform the caller said: "So many [people] have been so focused on, oh, what if male predators take advantage of this? What people should be focusing on is how much this will really benefit trans [people], especially trans youth, in the country."



