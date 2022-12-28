Retired postman 'hurt' by treatment of postal workers after colleagues died on the job during Covid lockdown

28 December 2022, 15:07 | Updated: 28 December 2022, 15:11

By Abbie Reynolds

'Two of them died on the way to work': Says this ex-postman opening up to Shelagh Fogarty about his feelings towards the response to strikers.

Remembering the 47 days of strikes he took part in during 1971, this ex-postman tells Shelagh Fogarty he is in full support of the current postal strikes.

"Why are you treating them like this, it hurts," Alan in Barnes asked.

The caller said he did 40 years working for the Royal Mail and now his son works there too.

He confessed that management used to "hide bags of mail" during the festive period because they were so overwhelmed by work, "and it's happening now" he said.

Alan said he supports the current strikes, telling Shelagh: "I can see this from 1970 when we were out for 47 days in a row and that hurt, there was no pay."

"It might make the public realise you've got people who worked hard all through Covid," he said on the public reaction to strikes.

"I lost four friends in the Royal Mail through Covid and two of them died on the way to work."

Sharing an emotional reaction to the government's refusal to increase wages, Alan said: "Why are you treating them like this, it hurts."

Shelagh asked: "Do you think there is a risk to Rishi Sunak if this goes on and on?

"I think there will be because they will stay out, there's no doubt about it."

