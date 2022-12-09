Royal Mail Christmas strikes begin and letters pile up as 115,000 workers walk out in row over pay

9 December 2022, 07:52

A huge pile of Christmas post at a sorting office
A huge pile of Christmas post at a sorting office. Picture: CWU

By Asher McShane

Over 100,000 Royal Mail workers go on strike today in the run-up to Christmas in a bitter ongoing row over pay and conditions.

A total of 115,000 workers will walk out, affecting deliveries across the UK.

Millions of letters have been piling up even prior to the action after a breakdown in negotiations.

The CWU union is striking on December 9, 11, 14, 15, 23, and 24 December.

Customers are being told to post their letters earlier than usual due to the strikes.

Thousands of workers will stage a rally today to mark the latest strikes.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will gather outside Parliament in central London, with little sign the long running row will be resolved soon.

The union said at least 15,000 will attend the rally, describing it as the biggest postal workers' demonstration in living memory.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward will also join one of the many picket lines which will be mounted outside Royal Mail offices across the country.

Strikes are also planned on Sunday and next Wednesday and Thursday.

The union says its members are facing ‘massive real-terms pay cuts’ and that management wanted to ‘force through thousands of compulsory redundancies’.

Dave Ward, CWU general secretary, said: "Royal Mail bosses are risking a Christmas meltdown because of their stubborn refusal to treat their employees with respect.

"Postal workers want to get on with serving the communities they belong to, delivering Christmas gifts and tackling the backlog from recent weeks.

"But they know their value, and they will not meekly accept the casualisation of their jobs, the destruction of their conditions and the impoverishment of their families."

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "We spent three more days at Acas this week to discuss what needs to happen for the strikes to be lifted.

"In the end, all we received was another request for more pay, without the changes needed to fund the pay offer.

"The CWU know full well that in a business losing more than £1 million a day, we need to agree changes to the way we work so that we can fund the pay offer of up to 9% we have already made.

"While the CWU refuses to accept the need for change, it's our customers and our people who suffer. Strike action has already cost our people £1,200 each.

"The money allocated to the pay deal risks being eaten away by the costs of further strike action.

"The CWU is striking at our busiest time, deliberately holding Christmas to ransom for our customers, businesses and families across the country.

"We are doing everything we can to deliver Christmas for our customers and settle this dispute. During the last strike days, we delivered more than 700,000 parcels, and more than 11,000 delivery and processing staff returned to work.

"We recovered our service quickly, but the task becomes more challenging as Christmas nears.

"We remain willing to talk at any time about our best and final offer and urge the CWU to call off their damaging strike action."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Haiti gangs

Gangs control 60% of Haiti’s capital, UN chief says

Container depot

South Korean truckers end 16-day strike over freight rates

Exclusive
Ling murdered Joanne in 1997

Killer and rapist would leave jail without signing sex offenders' register due to legal loophole

Nick Carter is being sued

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter accused of 'raping teenage fan who had autism and cerebral palsy'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., left, and other members of Congress, signs the H.R. 8404, the Respect For Marriage Act

Bill protecting same-sex and interracial unions clears US Congress

Army soldiers patrol outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s parliament approves budget amid economic crisis

The victims include Stella-Lily McCorkindale, 5, and Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, 4, who both died after contracting the infection.

Chief pharmaceutical officer warns local chemists are running out of antibiotics amid deadly Strep A outbreak

Tarek Namouz, 43, from west London, was arrested in May 2021

Barber, 43, found guilty of sending thousands of pounds to fund terrorist activity in Syria

Kansas

Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow on July 7 2022

US trades basketballer Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer in prisoner swap

Grace Payne

Heartbroken parents pay tribute to ‘caring & bubbly’ daughter, 21, killed in horror car crash

Cyprus Moon Rock

Rare Apollo mission moon rock back in Cyprus after 50 years

Hawaii Volcano

Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

A local resident leaves his home after Russian shelling destroyed an apartment house in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Putin ignores west and vows to persist with strikes in Ukraine

Georgia Election Investigation

Michael Flynn testifies in Trump election probe

Colorado Springs Shooting

Gay bar shooting suspect ‘had threatened to become next mass killer’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Getty images

Female Twitter employees sue company saying they disproportionately targeted women in mass sackings of staff
Boy in the Box Identity

Police reveal identity of murdered ‘Boy in the Box’ six decades on

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Champagne-swilling Putin vows more missile strikes on Ukraine

It's thought the 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Series II Pininfarina Cabriolet is the last unrestored example in existence.

Incredibly rare Ferrari abandoned in garage goes on sale in US for staggering sum

Golden Globes-Host

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globes

x

'Give the nurses what they want!': Pensioner describes hospital epiphany that turned him left-wing
The victims include Stella-Lily McCorkindale, 5, and Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, 4, who both died after contracting the infection.

15 children have now died from Strep A since September, official figures show

National Police Air Service footage shows the man being followed by the cows

Man on the run gets herded up by cows in field

Nick

Nick Ferrari argues 'we've lost the ability to put in a shift in this country'

Anne Sacoolas has been spared jail

Harry Dunn's mum finally has 'closure' as her son's killer Anne Sacoolas is sentenced for killing teen in crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James Dyson has victorian style management

Ex-Dyson employee says James Dyson has a 'Victorian' management approach

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The case of Anne Sacoolas shows the power of the United States

Pensioner concerned over aunt's energy bill

Pensioner 'terrified' over aunt's heating bill, saying she lacks financial understanding due to dementia
Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’

Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’

Shelagh

'This isn't new!': Shelagh Fogarty criticises Health Sec for comments on NHS waiting times

Tom paramedics

'I didn't train to see people die', paramedic reveals pressures driving workers to strike

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: 'Sad truth' is there are plenty of far-right extremists across Europe - Britain too
Grieving Strep A Family

'It's blown our family apart': Grandfather describes 'every parent's worst nightmare' after toddler died from Strep A
Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit