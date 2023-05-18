'Harry is a hysterical fantasist': Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

18 May 2023, 16:13 | Updated: 18 May 2023, 16:20

'Harry is a hysterical fantasist': Royal biographer weighs in on the Meghan and Harry chase

By Grace Parsons

Royal biographer slams Prince Harry for "posing as the victim", after being "threatened with a camera".

Following on from reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Meghan's mother were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" in New York, royal biographer Tom Bower chastises Prince Harry for trying to "embarrass and humiliate" the press.

Mr Bower began: "I think Harry is a hysterical fantasist and what I've heard from New York is that the chase was created by Harry. He left the hall with Meghan, he arrived there and had deliberately sought to embarrass and humiliate the photographers by the way they went in through the back entrance and tried to escape."

Drawing comparisons to Prince Harry's mother, the author said: "It's just like with Diana, the chase was created by driving too fast and driving recklessly. If he'd driven at 30mph from the hall back to his home, there wouldn't have been a chase."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

He continued: "The [American] press are all mocking Harry about being a catastrophist, they're all calling him completely ridiculous.

"Here's a man who has boasted about killing 25 Afghanis during his service in Afghanistan, all he was threatened with last night was a camera.

"The Sussexes, since they got to America, have been absolutely manic publicity seekers."

READ MORE: Nick Ferrari caller wishes to 'erase' Meghan and Harry and their 'attention-seeking methods from our lives'

Mr Bower went on: "The police chief said that Harry's version is just fantasy and that is the problem with Harry. He is a privileged and pampered man.

"He is constantly seeking, one way or another, to pose as the victim."

He finished by accusing the Sussexes of "lying" about the royal family: "They're capitalising on their royal titles and we're all victims of their terrible, terrible distortions of what happens in Britain. It's appalling for Britain what they're doing in America."

READ MORE: I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Green Belt Housing

Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis

Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK

Angel Lynn suffered a double skull fracture in the incident

Shocking scans show Angel Lynn's double skull fracture after falling out of van following kidnap by ex-boyfriend

Exclusive
Angel Lynn was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend

Kidnapped Angel Lynn has 'blocked out' memories of her attacker after being left brain-damaged by falling out of van

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty the cancellation of a talk by SNP MP Joanna Cherry is ‘perverse’.

'You've actually thrown her to the wolves': Shelagh Fogarty shares her view of Kezia Dugdale's rhetoric on Joanna Cherry

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

Shelagh on Joanna Cherry

Shelagh Fogarty reprimands the ‘immature’ cancelling of an SNP MP over her gender views

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Shelagh Fogarty

'Why can't it be a person of the people?': Ex-broadcaster frustrated at BBC chairman appointment system

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'

Anti-Tory caller slams the government

Anti-Tory caller blasts the government for trying to 'run the country on the cheap'

'I wasn't listened to': Caller's daughter suffered 'seven years' of health problems after midwife ignored her

'I wasn't listened to': Caller's daughter suffered 'seven years' of health problems after midwife ignored her

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’
'Liz Truss has made a commitment, Ben Wallace wants to stick to it, Jeremy Hunt's not sure, somethings got to give.'

'They’ve got themselves in another mess': Journalist on concerns towards PM's pledge of financial military support
Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans
bills

'I can't afford it': Caller admits he hasn't been paying electric and gas bills

"They want more babies!"

Shelagh Fogarty slams cabinet member's idea to incentivise mothers to have children

First Days charity

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet First Days, the charity that aims to reduce the long term effect of poverty on children

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sabrina Cooper was murdered

Tommy Cooper's niece found in pool of blood after being stabbed to death, as killer faces life behind bars
Kate Middleton's parents have sold their party supplies business.

Princess of Wales' parents sell Party Pieces in a rescue deal after the business collapsed into administration
Alexander Goulandris and essDOCS were cleared after Karina Gasparova claimed he had sexual harassed when he signed off emails with his initials.

IT worker loses sex harassment claim after claiming boss's initials stood for 'A Jumbo Genital'
Michael Harrison has been jailed for life after murdering his son

Father beat son, 11, to death, then claimed he fell from tree - and boy 'would have lived if 999 called sooner'
One water firm, Anglian Water, has said bills will go up by £90 for the next decade

Water company says bills will go up as firms plan £10bn fix to clean up UK's sewage mess

South Street, near where the dog attack took place

Boy, 6, suffers life changing injuries after being mauled by American Staffordshire terrier, as police put dog down