Nick Ferrari caller wishes to 'erase' Meghan and Harry and their 'attention-seeking methods from our lives'

18 May 2023, 12:30

Caller: It would be "impossible" for Meghan and Harry to be in a 2-hour car chase in New York 

By Anna Fox

Having lived in New York for three years, caller Peter exclaimed it was "impossible" to be caught up in a two-hour car chase in the city.

When questioned by Nick Ferrari at Breakfast as to what he believed happened to Meghan and Harry in New York, caller Peter replied: “Nothing as they claim”.

Peter continued, saying: “Like you, I’ve lived in New York for three years and it is impossible for there to be a two-hour high-speed car chase in New York City”.

Clarifying the details surrounding the incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening following an awards ceremony in New York City, Nick said: “There were only moments of it that were high speed. They also say they crawled in traffic, but at times they reached 80mph”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Meghan’s mother were involved in a “near catastrophic” two-hour car chase in New York after being followed by “a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi”, a spokesperson for Harry announced.

Nick Ferrari: "It's not quite on the scale of a catastrophic incident."

The three of them are said to have been subjected to a “relentless pursuit” involving half a dozen blacked-out vehicles.

Caller Peter shared his views with Nick, exclaiming it's “impossible” for a two-hour car chase to occur in the city, stating: “Please can we erase this toxic couple and their attention-seeking methods from our lives?

“There are far more important things to be discussing than this, it's all about their ratings and how many viewers they will get on Netflix”.

As of 10 pm on Wednesday, the Royal Family had not contacted the couple, with Buckingham Palace declining to comment.

Continuing, Peter stated: “It's just an absolute sham, I’m sure the rest of the Royal Family are hanging their heads in shame when they think about this ridiculous story which just seems to be in a stream of nonsense from them and when they supposedly wanted a private life”.

According to reports, the couple left the award ceremony in an SUV and were stalked by photographers.

Aided by police officers assisting their private security convoy, the couple went to a police station about 14 blocks away, AP reported.

