Nick Ferrari cuts off minister who refuses to answer his questions nine times over Lee Anderson's 'Islamophobic remarks'

27 February 2024, 08:31 | Updated: 27 February 2024, 08:44

Nick Ferrari cuts of Illegal Immigration Minister after he refuses to confirm if Lee Anderson's

Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Nick Ferrari was forced to cut his interview with a government minister short this morning after he repeatedly refused to say whether Lee Anderson's 'Islamist' comments were Islamophobic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lee Anderson has the Conservative whip removed from him over the weekend after claimed 'Islamists' had 'got control' of the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

Tory MPs, including the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have said that what Mr Anderson said was "wrong" but have repeatedly refuses to answer one question: was what Mr Anderson said Islamophobic.

That is what LBC's Nick Ferrari asked immigration minister Michael Tomlinson on multiple occasions this morning, who repeatedly refused to answer the presenter's question.

Asked six times by Nick why it was necessary to withdraw the whip, the illegal migration minister would only say: "It was wrong."

Nick asked three times why Mr Anderson's comments were wrong, and three times whether they were Islamophobic before stopping the interview, saying: "Michael Tomlinson is a minister of state for illegal migration, unable to answer a question."

Illegal Migration Minister says 'more needs to be done' to stop the small boats

Initially answering why Mr Anderson's comments were wrong, Mr Tomlinson said: "Respectfully, I think what Lee said was wrong and as a result of what he said, he had the whip removed from him."

Nick then asked: "What was it specifically that mean the whip had to go? We agree it's wrong, but why was it wrong?"

The minister then replied: "Nick, it was wrong...what he said was wrong."

Read More: PM denies Tories have 'Islamophobic tendencies' as minister says Lee Anderson's comments were 'profoundly wrong'

Read More: Lee Anderson refuses to apologise for 'Islamist' comments as he doubles down on criticism of Sadiq Khan

Nick then tries again, asking Mr Tomlinson: "Yes but why was it wrong, is what I'm trying to get at."

"It was wrong, Nick, because of what he said," the minister said, before Nick cuts him off and says: "Let's try this a different way, was it Islamophobic?"

Mr Tomlinson replied: "What he said was wrong."

Nick then asks two more times whether Mr Anderson's comments were Islamophobic, to which Mr Tomlinson simply replied: "Nick it was wrong."

Nick then put the phone down on the minister, saying: "Enough already."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Rishi Sunak is facing a revolt for sacking Lee Anderson

Lee Anderson refuses to apologise for 'Islamist' comments as he doubles down on criticism of Sadiq Khan

Rishi Sunak is facing a revolt for sacking Lee Anderson

PM denies Tories have 'Islamophobic tendencies' as minister says Lee Anderson's comments were 'profoundly wrong'

Dame Esther Rantzen has told LBC why she is campaigning to change the law on assisted dying

‘Dogs get treated better than humans’, Esther Rantzen says, as TV legend demands assisted dying law change

Rishi Sunak (l) puts on a brave face to the Tories by-election defeats on a visit to Harlow. New Kingswood MP Damien Egan (top r) and Wellingborough MP Gem Kitchen (bottom r)

Rishi Sunak begs frustrated Tories 'not to put Starmer in power' after party suffers double by-election disaster

New Labour MPs Damien Egan and Gen Kitchen

'They are not very good results': Tory chairman admits after double by-election drubbings as MPs call for tax cuts

The peer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

'It was known yesterday' Azhar Ali had made more Israel conspiracy theory comments, peer tells LBC

Scammers should be treated like violent criminals, a senior anti-fraud officer has said.

Scammers should be treated like violent criminals, senior anti-fraud officer tells LBC

The vessel is due to lead the largest Nato exercise since the Cold War, involving more than 40 vessels, after its sister ship was forced to cancel its deployment because of an 'issue' with its propeller shaft.

HMS Prince of Wales docked while it should be 'defending our interests abroad', Minister brands it 'not acceptable'

Lord Rose took aim at government quangos in the wake of the Post Office scandal

'They grow like multi-headed hydras': Asda chairman takes aim at government quangos after Post Office scandal

Exclusive
Lord Stuart Rose speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Police 'not picking up the phone' to attend shoplifting 'endemic', Lord Stuart Rose tells LBC

Dentists who set up practice in areas of England with poor access to NHS care will be offered a £20,000 bonus

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins stumped on exact figure for new dentists as ministers plan £20,000 ‘golden hello’

When asked by Nick to sum up the Government in one word, Ms Keegan said: "Delivering."

Gillian Keegan rates the Government using Ofsted descriptions - and it's not 'Outstanding'

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan tells LBC she is ‘very, very confident’ of 15 hours of free childcare by April

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan tells LBC she is ‘very, very confident’ of 15 hours of free childcare by April

'Fairer' social housing reforms will ensure system used 'in the right way' by those who 'play by the rules', the Housing Minister told LBC

'Fairer' social housing reforms will ensure system used 'in the right way' by those who 'play by the rules'

Iceland CEO on his support for Labour after defecting from the Tories.

'The Tories have failed the nation': Iceland CEO and former Tory donor throws support behind Labour

The policing minister has said first-time offenders for knife crime will not be jailed.

No plans to jail first-time knife offenders despite desperate pleas of Nottingham attack victim's family

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Sir Keir Starmer said Israel has the right 'to do everything that it can' in the current conflict

Israel 'has the right' to withhold power and water from Gaza, says Sir Keir Starmer

Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict
'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech
Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments
Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to journey between Birmingham and Manchester in two hours

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC's Henry Riley to deliver Balti from Birmingham to Manchester amid 'HS2 north' row
Priti Patel calls for crackdown on thefts from shops

Shopworkers need more protection: Priti Patel calls for police crackdown after surge in thefts from shops

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch Again

5 days ago

Cross Question 20/02

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/02 | Watch Again

6 days ago

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/02 | Watch Again

7 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

"Any form of prejudice or racism" is unacceptable and does not show "who we are as a country", Mr Sunak said.

Rishi Sunak says he's 'living proof' the UK isn't racist after suspended Lee Anderson refuses to aplogise for Islamist claim
Rishi Sunak Launches Single-Use Vape Ban At A School In Darlington

Vape tax and another National Insurance cut could come in next week's Budget

The scam was reportedly worth £3million

British Airways supervisor 'on the run in India' after 'running £3m immigration scam' from Heathrow check-in desk
Breaking News

Three men charged in terror probe into 'extreme right wing activity'

Taylor Swift's father Scott Swift, 71, has been accused of assaulting a photographer

Taylor Swift's father Scott accused of ‘punching’ photographer ‘in the chops’

Biden is hopeful of a ceasefire by the end of the week

Biden 'hopeful' of ceasefire in Gaza by the 'end of the week' as hostage proposal sent to Hamas
Joe Biden eating ice cream with Seth Meyers

Joe Biden critics slam US President for eating ice cream as he answer questions on Gaza ceasefire
The British Transport Police has launched a manhunt

Manhunt after two boys attacked with ‘corrosive substance’ at London Tube station in latest incident to rock the capital
Ms Harman suggested the model to help MPs who feel 'vulnerable'.

Return to hybrid model of working could help MPs who 'feel vulnerable' amid safety fears, Labour MP tells LBC
Secretary of State for the Home Department James Cleverly

West must 'help people thrive in their own countries' to tackle migrant crisis, James Cleverly says