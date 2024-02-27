Nick Ferrari cuts off minister who refuses to answer his questions nine times over Lee Anderson's 'Islamophobic remarks'

By Kieran Kelly

Nick Ferrari was forced to cut his interview with a government minister short this morning after he repeatedly refused to say whether Lee Anderson's 'Islamist' comments were Islamophobic.

Lee Anderson has the Conservative whip removed from him over the weekend after claimed 'Islamists' had 'got control' of the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

Tory MPs, including the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have said that what Mr Anderson said was "wrong" but have repeatedly refuses to answer one question: was what Mr Anderson said Islamophobic.

That is what LBC's Nick Ferrari asked immigration minister Michael Tomlinson on multiple occasions this morning, who repeatedly refused to answer the presenter's question.

Asked six times by Nick why it was necessary to withdraw the whip, the illegal migration minister would only say: "It was wrong."

Nick asked three times why Mr Anderson's comments were wrong, and three times whether they were Islamophobic before stopping the interview, saying: "Michael Tomlinson is a minister of state for illegal migration, unable to answer a question."

Illegal Migration Minister says 'more needs to be done' to stop the small boats

Initially answering why Mr Anderson's comments were wrong, Mr Tomlinson said: "Respectfully, I think what Lee said was wrong and as a result of what he said, he had the whip removed from him."

Nick then asked: "What was it specifically that mean the whip had to go? We agree it's wrong, but why was it wrong?"

The minister then replied: "Nick, it was wrong...what he said was wrong."

Nick then tries again, asking Mr Tomlinson: "Yes but why was it wrong, is what I'm trying to get at."

"It was wrong, Nick, because of what he said," the minister said, before Nick cuts him off and says: "Let's try this a different way, was it Islamophobic?"

Mr Tomlinson replied: "What he said was wrong."

Nick then asks two more times whether Mr Anderson's comments were Islamophobic, to which Mr Tomlinson simply replied: "Nick it was wrong."

Nick then put the phone down on the minister, saying: "Enough already."