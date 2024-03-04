Minister Bim Afolami says tweet in which he referred to Donald Trump as 'a cancer' is appropriate

By EJ Ward

A minister has defended a tweet in which he referred to Donald Trump as "a cancer at the heart of US politics"

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Treasury minister Bim Afolami, was questioned over the upcoming US election.

Nick asked the minister "how concerned" we should be over the possibility of Donald Trump as the Republican candidate in the incoming election.

"Other countries have their elections they will choose who they want to lead them. As what people should be completely confident in is that the British government will always have a good relationship with the United States regardless of whoever leads them."

This led to Nick challenging the minister over a tweet he sent on January 6th 2021. "I wonder how a tweet of yours from a few years back helps that relationship..."

"I was wondering when this might come up," Mr Afolami replied.

Trump has been a cancer at the heart of US politics. It is so sad to see the impact on their democracy. I hope it can be repaired. — Bim Afolami MP (@BimAfolami) January 6, 2021

Reading out the tweet, Nick said: "Trump has been a cancer at the heart of US politics. It is so sad to see the impact on their democracy. I hope it can be repaired."

Nick pointed out the minister had not been referring to Mr Trump's policies or politics but it was solely aimed at the man himself.

"Very personal, so I'll ask for a third time, is it appropriate?" Nick pressed.

Mr Afolami replied "I think it was appropriate," before he went on to explain if Mr Trump does win the presidency then "we will have a very strong relationship with him going forward."

The tweet was written within hours of the riots of 6 January 2021, when a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, attempting to interfere with the certification of electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election.

Watch the full exchange in the video at the top of the page.