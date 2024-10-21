Large emergency services presence after two trains collide in rural area of Wales

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Flaminia Luck

Emergency services are at the scene after two trains crashed in rural mid-west Wales.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Network Rail and Transport for Wales says it happened near Tallerdig in Powys art about 7.30 this evening.

The incident involved the 6.31 service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and the 7.09 service from MacyhnIleth to Shrewsbury.

Local residents have reported a large emergency services presence including road ambulances and an air ambulance.

A coastguard helicopter is also at the scene, as well as firefighters.

A joint statement from Network Rail and Transport for Wales following an incident near Llanbrynmair in Powys, Mid Wales, this evening. pic.twitter.com/22yvZf3Nlu — Wales & Borders // Cymru a'r Gororau (@NetworkRailWAL) October 21, 2024

A spokeswoman for the British Transport Police has said a low-speed collision has taken place between two trains.

Their statement reads: "Officers were called to the line near Llanbrynmair at 7.29pm today (21 October) to reports of a low-speed train collision involving two trains.

"Paramedics, fire and rescue, and Dyfed Powys Police are all in attendance and the incident is ongoing. "

Transport for Wales said: "Due to an emergency incident between Machynlleth and Caersws, rail replacement is in operation however we are unable to call at Caersws."

(File photo) Train leaving Machylleth Station. Picture: Alamy

A joint statement for Network Rail and Transport for Wales said: "Emergency services are responding to an incident near Llanbrynmair in Powys, Mid Wales, involving two trains - the 18.31 Transport for Wales service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and the 19.09 Transport for Wales service from MacyhnIleth to Shrewsbury.

"The line is closed as they carry out their work. Our main priority is the safety of our passengers and colleagues, and we are doing all we can to support the emergency services as they respond to the incident.

"We would encourage passengers to plan ahead and check journeys before travelling via National Rail Enquiries."

Dyfed-Powys Police has asked motorists to avoid the A470, from Carno to Commins Coch.

Read more: Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in late teens in Bristol

Read more: Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno dies aged 66 at Wiltshire home