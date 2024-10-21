Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in late teens in Bristol

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Bristol. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to a property in Cromwell Road at 6.23pm on Sunday where a woman, believed to be aged in her late teens, was pronounced dead.

Police said that formal identification has yet to be completed, but the woman's next of kin has been informed.

The boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Emergency services were called to Cromwell Street, Bristol on Sunday evening. Picture: Google

A forensic post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days to determine the cause of death, police said.

On Monday evening, a cordon was in place in Cromwell Road, in the St Andrew's area - which is popular with university students and young families - while enquiries were carried out.

'Devastating'

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “Tragically, a young woman has lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this devastating time.

Specialist family liaison officers are supporting them and will continue to keep them updated on our investigation.

“There will be a large police presence in the area over the coming days whilst we carry out the investigation, however we do believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“Our neighbourhood teams will be in the area conducting reassurance patrols and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to please speak to them.”