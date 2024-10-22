Liam Payne 'had cocaine in his body at time of death', official says

By Kit Heren

Liam Payne had cocaine in his system when he died, according to an Argentinian official.

The former One Direction star died after falling off his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last Wednesday, prompting a widespread outpouring of grief from fans, as well as tributes from loved ones.

A preliminary toxicology report suggested that Payne, 31, had exposure to cocaine before he died, the official said.

The test has not revealed how much cocaine was in his system, the Associated Press reported.

The results of the full toxicology report are not expected to be made public for several weeks.

Before Payne died, police were called out to the hotel to reports of a man acting aggressively, possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

They said that they found drugs in his hotel room, which was in a state of disarray when they entered.

Police said that he had possibly been unconscious or semi-conscious when he fell from the balcony.

He suffered very serious injuries from the fall from the Casa Sur hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina's capital.

The injuries included a fractured skull.

Post-mortem examination revealed the One Direction icon died of multiple traumas and "internal and external haemorrhage.”

Payne had admitted suffering with alcohol and mental health problems, but said in 2023 that he had been sober for six months.

After he died, former bandmates, friends and family paid heartfelt tribute.

The singer's family said they were "heartbroken" following his death, adding: "Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul."

Cheryl, his former partner and mother to his son Bear, said: "Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son.

"A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again."

Payne's fellow former One Direction stars Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson said that they miss him "terribly" after his death.