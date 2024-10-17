'Everything suggests Liam Payne was alone at time of death', police say, but '3rd party maybe involved beforehand'

Everything indicates that Liam Payne was alone at the time of his death, police have said, but others may have been involve beforehand.

Giving a fresh statement about the One Direction's star's death after his fall from a hotel room in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local police said that he had possibly been unconscious or semi-conscious.

Nothing suggests that he was injured by someone else, but officers said they were looking into the "possible involvement of third parties in the events prior".

An autopsy report said that Payne's injuries were associated with a fall from height, and his head injuries were enough to kill him.

The report said he died from external and internal bleeding injuries.

Officers said they found drugs and alcohol in Payne's hotel room.

They said a search of the room uncovered "what appeared to be narcotics, alcohol, destroyed objects and furniture".

Police said their finds indicated a "previous situation of alcohol and drug consumption".

Officers said on Wednesday night they had been called out to reports of a man acting aggressively, possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Payne has previously discussed his problems with substance abuse and mental health issues.

Tributes have poured in for him from across the music world after his death.

His family released a statement on Thursday, saying that he would "forever live in our hearts".

"We’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul," they added.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Local medical chief Alberto Crescenti said after Payne's death: “Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life.

"Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death.”