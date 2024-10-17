Liam Payne's 'cause of death' revealed after One Direction star fell from third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires

Former One Direction star Liam Payne's cause of death has now been confirmed. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The cause of death of former One Direction star Liam Payne has been revealed.

Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from the third floor of a hotel in the capital Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

He had been in the city for his former bandmate Niall Horan's tour.

His cause of death has now been confirmed as a skull fracture, as well as multiple other severe injuries.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances behind his untimely death.

Police take security measures after Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of a hotel. Picture: Getty

Medical teams were unable to save him when they reached the scene.

Alberto Crescenti said: “Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life.

"Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death.”

The singer's identity was confirmed by checking his passport.

Police gather outside a hotel where Liam Payne, a former member of the band One Direction, was found dead. Picture: Alamy

After news of his death emerged, tearful fans began gathering outside his hotel, leading police to cordon off the entrance.

The group were seen hugging and lighting candles at the scene as they paid an emotional tribute to the One Direction singer.

They sung the band's songs and left flowers at an improvised altar.

The UK Foreign Office confirmed on Wednesday that it is in contact with authorities "regarding reports of the death of a British man".

Fans of One Direction and Liam Payne gathered outside the hotel to sing the band's songs and leave candles. Picture: Getty

It was Payne's second time trying out for the show.

The boy band gained worldwide mega-stardom as a group over several years, with four UK number one albums and four number one singles. One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus in 2015.

Liam re-auditioned for the X Factor in 2010. Picture: TheXFactor

Wolverhampton-born Payne joined One Direction in 2010 alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, after they were placed together on The X Factor.

The band went on to become one of the biggest groups of all time. Picture: Alamy

Payne was in a relationship with influencer Kate Cassidy at the time of his death.

He previously dated former Girls Aloud star Cheryl from 2016 until 2018, and their son, Bear, was born in March 2017.