Axed Strictly star Giovanni Pernice 'wouldn't change' his teaching style after Amanda Abbington allegations

Giovanni Pernice is returning to British screens. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Axed Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has said he is “relieved” the investigation into his behaviour when working with Amanda Abbington is over and that he "wouldn't change" his teaching style.

Abbington accused the Italian dancer of “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying" and creating a “toxic environment.”

An investigation into the actress's complaints about Pernice followed, with the BBC upholding "some, but not all" of the allegations.

Speaking on Tuesday, Pernice said: "From my certain point of view, I'm relieved the fact that the most serious allegations were thrown out. Yes six has been upheld but 11 hasn't been upheld, which is again, the most serious were not."

Giovanni Pernice at the Strictly Come Dancing Launch at BBC Broadcasting House in London. Picture: Alamy

He told ITV: "When it comes to that one upheld we got some allegation of verbal bullying, as we say, I adapt with the person that will go in front of me, and vice versa. I think this is life like this.

"If you're in the room and we decide one sort of relationship within us too, I feel safe at that time, we were OK with it and was fine. Never been a difficulty of 'Please don't say this to me'. And the other allegation that was me being frustrated, which I recognise."

Pernice hit back at the idea he should change his cheating style following the investigation.

"I wouldn't change my teaching style because, in my opinion, it's a profession, dancing is a very difficult thing to do. I have achieved four finals, I won the show with Rose (Ayling-Ellis), now I'm breaking records in Italy with Bianca (Guaccero).

Pernice claims to have "bombshell evidence" the allegations against him are false. Picture: Getty

"I've potentially got all the records in on Strictly, but it's not to blow my own trumpet, I think it's a difficult discipline, and for me, teaching, the way I teach, is the successful way to approach this. Yes, you could change the approach, but not changing the teaching style."

The show was filmed in 2022 but was reportedly shelved following Abbington’s allegations.

Channel 4 considered axing the series altogether, the Sun reports, but decided against it after Pernice was cleared.

A source told the publication: “It was absolutely right to shelve Hunted while the BBC took the time to unravel the claims against Giovanni. It was filmed in 2022 and due to screen last year, but will now air in early 2025.”

Pernice stars in the show alongside his 2022 dance partner, Radio 2’s Richie Anderson.

Last month, the BBC said: "We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made. We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do.

"At the time, although the production team took steps to address the issues as they understood them, ultimately these were not enough. This is why the measures we have taken to further strengthen our existing protocols are so important."