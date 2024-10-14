Giovanni Pernice to make UK TV comeback after being cleared in Strictly probe

Giovanni Pernice is returning to British screens. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Axed Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice is making a return to British Television.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pernice will return to UK screens after he was cleared following an investigation into allegations about his behaviour while taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

Amanda Abbington who pulled out of the show last year citing "personal reasons", accused the professional dancer of creating "toxic environment" and "inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying".

Despite these allegations, the 34-year-old dancer will appear on Channel 4 show Celebrity Hunted, where celebs attempt to remain undetected by expert hunters for 28 days.

Read more: Amanda Abbington says Giovanni Pernice made 'litany... of innuendo' at her during Strictly Come Dancing training

Read more: Amanda Abbington has 'no regrets' about complaints against Giovanni Pernice - despite death and rape threats

The show was filmed in 2022 but was reportedly shelved following Abbington’s allegations.

Giovanni Pernice at the Strictly Come Dancing Launch at BBC Broadcasting House in London. Picture: Alamy

Channel 4 considered axing the series altogether, the Sun reports, but decided against it after Pernice was cleared.

A source told the publication: “It was absolutely right to shelve Hunted while the BBC took the time to unravel the claims against Giovanni. It was filmed in 2022 and due to screen last year, but will now air in early 2025.”

Pernice stars in the show alongside his 2022 dance partner, Radio 2’s Richie Anderson.

A review published in September "upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made" against professional dancer Pernice.

In response, Ms Abbington said: "There's a 30-page report that me and my lawyers are still digesting.

"There are still things in there that are unresolved."

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington are seen as training at Studio on October 9, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. Picture: Getty

Abbington claimed that there was a "significant reason" that some of the allegations against Pernice were not upheld, and that her team will be "investigating that further".

When asked if she is considering bringing a lawsuit against the BBC, the 50-year-old said: "I'm taking guidance from my lawyer, who has just been so amazing throughout this whole thing.

"She's been the driving force and has helped me, because there's been times when I've just thought, is this worth it.

"I'm taking advice from her, and on a day-to-day basis."

Following the review, Pernice said: “I’m happy because, you know, at the beginning there were very very serious allegations thrown out at me but as none of the serious allegations have been upheld.

“All the threatening, abusive, harassment behaviour allegations have not been upheld.”

He continued: “I’m happy because today I can carry on to do what I was born to do, and I love to do which is entertain all of you, because this is my life.”