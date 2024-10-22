Serving police officer charged with slew of child sex offences

Police Community Support Officers on patrol in Weston Super Mare, Somerset. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A serving police officer has been charged with a number of child sex offences.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thomas Kettleborough, 35, an inspector for Avon and Somerset Police, was arrested in July 2023 on suspicion of a slew of child sex offences and is due to appear in court tomorrow.

Following his arrest, he was released on bail and suspended from duty.

Earlier this year, Kettleborough was arrested again on suspicion of further offences.

Assistant Chief Constable Joanne Hall said: “We know the public’s trust and confidence in policing nationally remains fragile and we have a shared desire to increase the confidence the public have in us.

“We will continue to take decisive action and be clear about what behaviours and standards we expect from our people. Where these standards are not met, we’ll take swift and robust action.

Read more: 'House arrest to replace prison for low-level criminals', as Justice Secretary bids to cut overcrowding

“Where there is an allegation of a criminal offence being committed, a thorough investigation will always be carried out and where there is sufficient evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service will be asked to consider criminal charges.

The UK's Police Service. Picture: Getty

“Throughout this investigation we’ve worked closely with the voluntary organisations this officer was involved with, as well as with the Local Authority Designated Officer, to ensure any safeguarding measures were prioritised.

“It’s important to reiterate the vast majority of our officers and staff dedicate themselves to public service and to keeping our communities safe.”

The police officer has been charged on a number of accounts, including; Arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child. attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity, five counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child, four counts of making an indecent photograph / pseudo-photograph of a child and assaulting an emergency worker.

Mr Kettleborough was involved with two voluntary organisations, the Royal Marine Cadets and the Royal Lifesaving Society UK.

The alleged offences do not relate to these voluntary roles.

Police have asked anyone with more information regarding Mr Kettleborough to contact Avon and Somerset Police with the reference number 5224157243