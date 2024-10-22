Ads funded by Elon Musk tell voters Kamala Harris is both pro-Israel — and anti-Israel

Elon Musk Holds Town Hall With Pennslyvania Voters. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Elon Musk has been funding ads targeting Jewish and Arab voters in key battleground states portraying contradictory views about Kamala Harris’ stance on Israel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Recent days have seen Arab voters in Michigan flooded with ads alleging Harris is a staunch supporter of the Israeli state, while Jewish voters in the state have received ads which state “two-faced Kamala Harris stands with Palestine, not our ally Israel”.

Meanwhile, ads targeting Arab voters allege Harris’ Jewish husband, Doug Emhoff is a zionist, stating: “Kamala and Doug, America’s pro-Israel power couple,”

Produced by Future Coalition Pac, the ads are funded by billionaire and vocal supporter of Donald Trump Elon Musk, the Times reports.

Future Coalition reportedly uses demographic data to target religious communities with hyper-specific advertisements.

Republican Presidential Candidate Former President Trump Holds Rally In Butler, Pennsylvania. Picture: Getty

Jewish voters in Pennsylvania are also a target for Musk's contradictory ads, the Times ads.

One 30-second advert questioned: “In Jewish communities throughout America, questions are being asked: Why did Kamala Harris support denying Israel the weapons needed to defeat the Hamas terrorists who massacred thousands?

“And why did Harris show sympathy for college protesters who are rabidly antisemitic?”

Israel’s assault on Gaza risks being a sticking point for Arab and left-wing Democrat supporters, with many calling on Harris to demand Benjamin Netanyahu’s government ends its war on Palestinians.

The Democratic nominee has struggled to walk a line that keeps both those who support Israel’s war and those who want peace on side.

Elon Musk leaps in the air. Picture: Getty

Elon Musk has loudly proclaimed his support of Elon Musk in recent months and has recently been accused of bribing Americans in key swing states to vote for the convicted felon.

Musk has pledged to give away $1 million every day to voters who support his pro-Trump petition.

Some legal experts have suggested this is illegal and Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor branded it “deeply concerning.”

“Musk obviously has a right to be able to express his views. He’s made it very, very clear that he supports Donald Trump … I don’t deny him that right, but when you start flowing this kind of money into politics, I think it raises serious questions,” Shapiro told NBC News.