James Cleverly debates Yvette Cooper on immigration | Watch Again

25 June 2024, 10:52

LBC's immigration debate in full | James Cleverly vs Yvette Cooper

By Kit Heren

James Cleverly faced off against Yvette Cooper in a debate on immigration on Tuesday morning on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

The Conservative Home Secretary and Labour's Shadow Home Secretary clashed over immigration numbers, the Rwanda scheme and the Bibby Stockholm barge.

Mr Cleverly claimed that Labour would open the door to 100,000 more migrants by working with the EU - at which Ms Cooper accused him of talking "garbage".

Ms Cooper also confirmed that Labour would not get rid of the Bibby Stockholm barge on day one, despite it being very expensive.

She told Nick that Labour would continue to work with third countries on migrant issues, despite planning to axe the Rwanda plan to fund a new border command.

Read more: Labour will open door to 100,000 more migrants, James Cleverly claims, as Yvette Cooper accuses him of lying

Read more: Labour won't get rid of 'incredibly expensive' Bibby Stockholm on day one, says Yvette Cooper

