The bravery of our troops is unquestionable, but we must boost defence spending to give them the tools they need

Nick Ferrari reflects on his visit to Estonia. Picture: Alamy

By Nick Ferrari

LBC's Nick Ferrari reflects on the need to boost defence spending above 2.5% of GDP following his visit to Estonia

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Whatever you might have heard, read or seen, it’s when you realise you’re just 150 miles from the border with Russia - less than the distance from London to Sheffield - that the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine and the understandable nervousness it has sparked in the region becomes palpable.

Landing at Tallinn in Estonia is pretty much like arriving in any major European city.

This is a wealthy, bustling part of the world with an expensive Lexus car display in the terminal and the route into the city boasting many of the usual high-end stores, such as Armani, Bottega Veneta and Burberry.

But it’s when you get into conversation with any of the local population, that the mood changes swiftly - and it’s from luxury to loathing.

The response to the usual question from the driver who takes me and my LBC producer into Tallinn about what we’re doing here is seized upon when I tell him we’re with the British Prime Minister who will announce increased support for the area at a summit with the leaders of other nations such as Estonia, Iceland and the Netherlands.

Trump was 'right' to call out Nato on defence spending, says Keir Starmer

“Thank God for you British. You have been on this from the very start,” says Alexander.

After presenting yesterday’s (Wednesday) show from radio studios in Tallinn, it was a quick drive to the port where the Royal Navy frigate HMS Iron Duke is docked waiting for Sir Keir Starmer’s arrival.

With a crew of 180, bristling with machine guns and cannons at every strategic point and an assault helicopter strapped to the back, it’s an impressive sight.

Sir Keir is to visit the ship to thank the crew for their work patrolling the Baltic against the threat from Russia, wish them a Happy Christmas … end even give them mince pies!

Morale is high. This is clearly a ship that is well-commanded and viewed by its crew with a mixture of pride and affection.

BUT … I am aboard what is effectively our front line against Vladimir Putin’s Russia, and the ship is 33 years old! And it was designed to serve for just eighteen.

Of course, all the kit such as armaments, communications, radar and just about everything else has been continually updated, but is that really good enough?

The bravery and determination of the ship’s company is inspiring and unquestionable.

Make no mistake, these people are ready to go to war without hesitation if required.

And, I’ve no doubt, they’ll fight as well if not better than any other military anywhere on the planet.

But, why shouldn’t they be supported by the best kit that a lift in military spending to 2.5 per cent of our nation’s GDP could buy?

It was Winston Churchill who once said: ”Give us the tools and we’ll finish the job.”

This time, let’s be sure they have them prior to whatever ‘job’ might come along.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk