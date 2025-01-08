Reform is 'fixed' in favour of Nigel Farage, former deputy leader claims as he hits back at former boss

8 January 2025, 09:41

How much of a loss was Ben Habib to Reform UK? 'None whatsoever' says Nigel Farage

Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

Reform UK’s former deputy leader Ben Habib has hit back after Nigel Farage said his departure had no impact on the party

Nigel Farage, during his exclusive LBC phone in yesterday, claimed that “sometimes in politics, people get a bit too big for their own boots”, in a swipe at his party’s former deputy leader.

Ben Habib has hit back, though, saying that “Nigel’s comments did make me laugh” before claiming that “the constitution [of Reform UK] is fixed in Nigel’s favour”.

Asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast how much of a loss Ben Habib would be to the party, Mr Farage bluntly replied “none whatsoever”.

Mr Habib was the deputy leader of Reform UK from 2023 until he was replaced after the election in July of last year.

Read more: Farage vows to 'educate US on who Tommy Robinson actually is' amid claims far-right activist is 'political prisoner'

Read more: Nigel Farage defends Musk's 'rape genocide apologist' comments on Jess Phillips as 'not beyond the line'

Asked why he was appointed in the first place, Nigel Farage rebutted “don’t ask me”. A reference to the fact that Mr Habib was initially appointed by Richard Tice who previously led the party.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari during an exclusive phone-in
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari during an exclusive phone-in. Picture: Alamy

The Reform UK leader claimed that Mr Habib “did not like” being replaced, claiming that he “has fought against us ever since”.

Put to Nigel Farage that it is due to him being the majority shareholder in Reform UK, he hit back “Oh it’s so sad, it’s so sad. Because it’s happening, I’ve done it”.

“I’ve had the lawyers engaged since our party conference, it’s all with the electoral commission, it’s all happening. I’ve never taken a penny out of it”

Mr Farage also claimed that he was hoping the situation with Reform UK’s ownership would be resolved “within a couple of weeks”.

However, Ben Habib, a former MEP alongside Mr Farage, has hit back at his comments, saying “he doesn’t trust his members”.

Mr Habib told LBC “Nigel’s comments about me did make me laugh. I wholeheartedly agree with him that ‘sometimes in politics people get too big for their own boots’. Perhaps he should do a little introspection".

He went on to confirm “as Nick Ferrari stated, my fundamental disagreement with Nigel is that he is in total control of Reform UK. It has no democracy and no checks and balances in place”.

“Even if their new constitution is one day adopted, that will not change the situation. The constitution is fixed in Nigel’s favour. He doesn’t trust his members”.

Ben Habib also revealed to LBC that he sent Nigel Farage a text on New Year's Eve saying "Whatever our differences, you carry the baton for saving our country. You know as well as I do the existential threat we face. I wish you all good guidance and strength. Let's hope we can restore our country". He received no reply from Mr Farage who he claimed "harbours a large degree of bitterness"

