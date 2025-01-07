Exclusive

Farage vows to 'educate US on who Tommy Robinson actually is' amid claims far-right activist is 'political prisoner'

By Katy Ronkin

Nigel Farage said he is 'on a campaign' to educate Americans on who Tommy Robinson 'actually is' after a row with Elon Musk.

Mr Farage told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Americans who see Tommy Robinson as a "political prisoner" have a one-sided view and need to learn more about the far-right activist's past.

The Reform UK leader said he had started "a campaign" to explain to Americans why he refuses to support Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

It comes after tech billionaire Elon Musk said at the weekend that Mr Farage "doesn't have what it takes" to lead Reform UK - in an apparent disagreement over Robinson, who is currently in prison.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage taking your calls on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. Picture: Alamy

Mr Farage said: "Many of my American friends have seen one side of the Robinson story. He says he's in prison for exposing the grooming gangs, and they go, 'oh my goodness me, this is dreadful, he's a political prisoner.'

"He's been in prison many times over the years", he continued - "three times for contempt of court.

"He almost brought down a trial at which gang rapists were ultimately convicted.

"So I am actually on a campaign right now in America, just to educate people as to who Tommy Robinson actually is."

Nick Candy, Elon Musk and Nigel Farage at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Picture: PA

As recently as Christmas, Mr Musk was reported to be pondering a $100m (around £80 million) donation to Reform through the UK branch of Tesla.

They even posed for a picture together at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida in front of a painting of the president-elect.

Mr Farage said that Elon Musk's support would harm Reform UK but the relationship can be mended.

He said he would be in the United States "for a good sort of four or five days" for Donald Trump's inauguration as president, during which time he would meet billionaire Mr Musk.

Mr Farage said: "I have no desire to go to war with Elon Musk and I'm not going to, and I haven't done. I'm a huge admirer of him, I think he's an heroic figure."

Robinson is serving an 18-month prison sentence for contempt of court, which began in October.

Mr Musk took to his social media platform X (Twitter) on the weekend and declared: "The Reform Party needs a new leader.

"Farage doesn’t have what it takes."

He then appeared to endorse Rupert Lowe, one of the party’s five MPs, as a replacement.

Mr Farage said: "Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree.

"My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles."

Mr Musk shared a call on X to "free Tommy Robinson".

But Mr Farage said: "He sees Robinson as one of these people that fought against the grooming gangs. But of course, the truth is Tommy Robinson’s in prison not for that, but for contempt of court.

"We’re a political party aiming to win the next general election. He’s not what we need."

Nigel Farage responded saying he was a huge admirer of Elon Musk. Picture: Twitter

Mr Farage also told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that if the government hadn't launched an inquiry into the mass rape of young girls in towns across England by the end of January, then Reform would step in.

The Reform leader said there was "overwhelming demand" for the public to know the "full, unvarnished truth" of the scandal. Many of the rapists were Pakistani-origin men, and many of the victims were white. Mr Farage said the attacks were racist.

Labour have said there won't be an inquiry as there already has been one. Victims minister Alex Davies-Jones told Nick on Tuesday that British people want "less talk, more action".