Exclusive

Nigel Farage defends Musk's 'rape genocide apologist' comments on Jess Phillips as 'not beyond the line'

'Free speech should be able to offend many': Nigel Farage response to LBC listener

By EJ Ward

Nigel Farage has defended Elon Musk's controversial comments on Jess Phillips saying they were 'not beyond the line' and that free speech should be able to offend people.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Elon Musk's description of Home Office minister Jess Phillips as a "rape genocide apologist" did not go "beyond the line", Nigel Farage has said.

The conversation comes after Tesla and X owner, Musk, launched a slew of social media posts attacking the Prime Minister days, accusing him of being "complicit in the crimes" of child sex offenders as he called for a national investigation into child sexual abuse.

The Reform UK leader was speaking during an exclusive phone-in with LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast and that he did not "concur" with the description.

Read more: Nigel Farage tells LBC he doesn't want 'to go to war' with Elon Musk in row over 'extremism'

Read more: 'Just don't listen to him': Elon Musk's dad urges public to ignore son amid escalating grooming gangs row

But asked if he would address Mr Musk's comments about Ms Phillips when he met the billionaire, Mr Farage said: "If he was inciting violence, then that would be going beyond the line at which free speech is acceptable.

"It's very, very strong language and it offends many, but then free speech should be able to offend many."

Jess Philips is a rape genocide apologist https://t.co/vmLKtIQ6YV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2025

Suggesting the language was chosen because Americans are "horrified" by reports of child sexual exploitation in the UK, he added: "You may find it offensive, I don't think it goes beyond the line."

The PM has fought back, accusing Mr Musk and others of "spreading lies and misinformation", and also saying "a line has been crossed" by the businessman when he described Home Office minister Jess Phillips as a "rape genocide apologist".