Nick Ferrari travels to America for the US Election: Watch the best bits here

Cumberland County: Where the US election could be won or lost. Picture: LBC

By Katy Ronkin

Nick Ferrari has travelled to Washington, D.C. for the final build up to the 2024 US Election.

He's broadcasting from the US until Friday for the final build up, full results and national and international reaction to the 2024 US Election

Pennsylvania may just decide this election, so Nick Ferrari has gone to the heart of where the state will be won or lost. He visited Cumberland County and spoke to voters about who they're supporting on Tuesday.

Nick also spoke to church-goers in Maryland about who they think will be the next President of the United States.

Nick Ferrari also knocked on a Trump supporter's door.and found more than he bargained for: A Presidential museum in the man's barn.