Exclusive

Nick Ferrari travels to America for the US Election: Watch the best bits here

4 November 2024, 07:54 | Updated: 4 November 2024, 08:02

Cumberland County: Where the US election could be won or lost
Cumberland County: Where the US election could be won or lost. Picture: LBC

By Katy Ronkin

Nick Ferrari has travelled to Washington, D.C. for the final build up to the 2024 US Election.

He's broadcasting from the US until Friday for the final build up, full results and national and international reaction to the 2024 US Election

LBC’s US Election results program, "America Decides," with Shelagh Fogarty in London and Jon Sopel in Washington, D.C will have updates and analysis on election night.

Starting at 10 PM on Tuesday, November 5th, they will deliver the latest results and analysis of this highly anticipated election.

Pennsylvania may just decide this election, so Nick Ferrari has gone to the heart of where the state will be won or lost. He visited Cumberland County and spoke to voters about who they're supporting on Tuesday.

Cumberland County: Where the US election could be won or lost

Nick also spoke to church-goers in Maryland about who they think will be the next President of the United States.

Nick Ferrari speaks to church-goers in Maryland ahead of the US election

Nick Ferrari also knocked on a Trump supporter's door.and found more than he bargained for: A Presidential museum in the man's barn.

Nick Ferrari knocks on a Trump supporter's door...and finds a Presidential museum in his barn

