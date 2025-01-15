Exclusive

UK 'mid negotiation' over Chagos deal as government deny they're rushing deal through before Trump takes office

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari speaks to Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones | 15/1/25

By EJ Ward

The UK is "mid-negotiation" on the deal to hand back the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, a minister has told LBC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

There have been reports that the Mauritian government is meeting this morning and could approve the agreement.

"We are mid-negotiation with the Mauritian government on the Chagos Islands," Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

"Listeners will probably know, I suspect, that this is an island that is an important military base for the UK, important to our national security. It's right, therefore, that we secure our presence and operations on that island."

The Government is negotiating a "long-term lease" to continue operations on the military base.

"But what I can't tell you now is the kind of details, because they are mid-negotiation. That will get presented in the normal way to Parliament, like any other treaty, in due course."

Read more - LBC Views: Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Read more: Mauritius wants £800 million a year and ‘billions of pounds in reparations’ for contentious Chagos Islands deal

The UK and Mauritius said they have made "good progress" on a revised agreement, with Mauritian PM Navin Ramgoolam claiming the UK wants it finalised before Donald Trump is sworn in as president on January 20. Picture: Getty

The UK and Mauritius said they have made "good progress" on a revised agreement, with Mauritian PM Navin Ramgoolam claiming the UK wants it finalised before Donald Trump is sworn in as president on January 20.

Media reports have suggested the future of the joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia - the largest island in the Chagos archipelago - might be secured for only 50 years rather than the 99 years initially discussed.

Mr Ramgoolam is expected hold a special cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning at 6.30am UK time to sign off the deal.

Yesterday a Downing Street spokesman denied the UK was trying to get a deal over the line before Mr Trump is inaugurated as US president.

Senior figures in the incoming US administration have voiced doubts about the deal as it could weaken US influence in the Indian Ocean, where China is seeking to strengthen its ties.

"We've never put an exact date on it. We don't intend to. It's in everyone's interest to progress the deal," the No 10 spokesman said when asked about the US inauguration.

The UK is said to be considering sweetening the deal by frontloading payments to Mauritius.

Downing Street has repeatedly refused to be drawn on how much the deal to give up the islands and lease back the base for 99 years will cost the British taxpayer.

The Financial Times has reported the offer stands at around £90 million per year.

In the Commons, the Conservatives urged caution from the Government and suggested ministers hold off for at least week, given hostility to the proposed arrangement from Mr Trump's allies.

"If this is such a good deal, why's he so secretive about it?" shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel asked.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy replied: "I know that the shadow foreign secretary is new to the job but I just remind her that it was her government that did 10 rounds of negotiation on this issue, we picked it up, and remind her that the White House, State Department and the Pentagon believe that this is a good deal - as does the Indian government."