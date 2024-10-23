Exclusive

Government warns demand for water could outstrip supply as they launch review into 'broken' sector

Protest sign reading Danger water pollution, this water is polluted with raw sewage. The responsible party is Thames Water. River Wey, Guildford, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A new "root and branch" commission will investigate Britain's failing water industry as the government looks to clean up the UK’s sewage-filled rivers and lakes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The new Independent Water Commission is set to deliver the "largest review of the sector since privatisation", according to the English and Welsh governments.

Britain’s polluted waterways, bonuses collected by water executives and a failure to build the proper infrastructure have led to widespread anger amongst the public.

All 11 water companies in the UK are currently under investigation by public regulator Ofwat for mismanagement of their networks.

Read more: Starmer insists relationship with Trump not damaged by claims Labour are interfering in US election

However, this new commission will also look at how to reform the regulator, with it reportedly considering the possibility of completely abolishing it.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Environment Secretary Steve Reed | 23/10/24

Speaking to LBC, Environment Secretary Steve Reed said: “This review is the third stage in my effort to fix the water sector.”

“The problems with water go much deeper than just executive’s bonuses, the lack of water infrastructure is holding back this country’s economy.

“We can’t build the homes we need, Cambridge lacks the water supply, Oxford lacks clean water.”

“By the mid-2030s, unless we take action, the demand for drinking water will start to outstrip supply.

“We cannot allow it to continue this way.”

Sewage protest in Falmouth, Cornwall following a series of discharges which cancelled beachside events. Picture: Alamy

“We need to reset the entire water sector…build the appropriate infrastructure but also clean up our rivers, lakes and seas.”

Mr Reed has not ruled out abolishing water regulator Ofwat.

He told Sky News: "I don't rule it out.

"I don't rule that out. What I've asked Sir Jon (Cunliffe) to do is a root-and-branch review of the entire sector - that includes looking at regulation and the regulator.

"We need to make sure that the regulator and the regulations that they're applying are strong enough to ensure that we get the outcomes that we want.

"That is a sufficient water supply, affordable bills and our rivers, lakes and seas cleaned up of the pollution that is filthy in them today.”