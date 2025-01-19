Exclusive

'Surrender' of Chagos Islands to Mauritius would be 'disaster' for Labour's relationship with Trump, Braverman says

19 January 2025, 14:14

The Chagos Islands deal is set to be a 'disaster' for US-UK relations, a former Home Secretary has said
The Chagos Islands deal is set to be a 'disaster' for US-UK relations, a former Home Secretary has said

By Kit Heren

Suella Braverman has warned that giving away the Chagos Islands to Mauritius would be a "disaster" for the British government's relationship with Trump.

The Conservative former Home Secretary, a Trump supporter who will be at his inauguration tomorrow, told LBC's Ali Miraj that the Labour government is getting off on the wrong foot with Trump and has a "lot of making up to do".

Allies of President-elect Trump have signalled their clear opposition to the deal as British negotiators work to agree a deal to hand over the Indian Ocean islands.

The Government is negotiating a "long-term lease" for the US and UK to continue operations on the Diego Garcia military base, and is reported to be offering nearly £9 billion.

But Trump's team is reported to be against the deal.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States on Monday, marking the start of his second term in office.

Suella Braverman is the former Home Secretary
Suella Braverman is the former Home Secretary

Ms Braverman said the "surrender of the Chagos Islands couldn't be a bigger disaster, frankly, for the US-UK relationship.

She branded the deal "uneconomical and frankly, foolish", adding that "it looks like we're in in line for a big humiliation" because Trump does not support the deal.

The UK and Mauritius said they have made "good progress" on a revised agreement, with Mauritian PM Navin Ramgoolam claiming the UK wants it finalised before Donald Trump is sworn in as president on January 20.
The UK and Mauritius said they have made "good progress" on a revised agreement, with Mauritian PM Navin Ramgoolam claiming the UK wants it finalised before Donald Trump is sworn in as president on January 20.

Speaking to his Cabinet on Wednesday morning Navin Ramgoolam, the Mauritian prime minister, confirmed terms could not be reached between the two nations, the Times reports.

Media reports have suggested Mauritius is attempting to lower the time the joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia - the largest island in the Chagos archipelago - from 99 years to 50.

A spokesperson for Sir Keir said earlier this week: “We will only agree to a deal that is in the UK’s best interests and protect our national security. It is obviously now right that the new US administration has the chance to consider this and discuss this once they are in office.

Senior figures in the incoming US administration have voiced doubts about the deal as it could weaken US influence in the Indian Ocean, where China is seeking to strengthen its ties.

“Left wingers in Britain are rushing to give away a strategic US military base in the Indian Ocean before President Trump takes office and could stop the deal,” Republican senator for Louisiana John Kennedy wrote on X.

“President Biden is going along. Ignoring the potential of war increases its likelihood.”

Marco Rubio, the incoming US secretary of state, and Mike Waltz, Trump’s pick for national security adviser, have both vocally opposed a potential deal.

Speaking in the Commons this week, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch branded Labour’s plans to cede the Chagos islands a “dud deal” and asked Starmer why tax payers should “pay to surrender something that is already ours”.

Hitting back, Starmer said: “We inherited a situation where the long-term operation of a vital military base was under threat because of legal challenge.

“The negotiations were started under the last government. The then foreign secretary came to this House to say why he was starting negotiations and what he wanted to achieve.

“And he said the aim was, to quote, ensure the continued effective operation of the base. That is precisely what this deal has delivered.”

A statement from the Mauritian government earlier this week read: “Cabinet has met this morning to be informed of developments following the recent visit of the attorney general to London in relation to the proposed treaty on the sovereignty of Mauritius over the Chagos Archipelago.

“The attorney general will travel again this evening in order to continue with the discussions in London. Upon his return, cabinet will then be apprised of the situation.

“The commitment and resolve of Mauritius to reach an agreement and end this long battle for the sovereignty of Mauritius over the Chagos Archipelago remains unshaken.”

