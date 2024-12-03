Exclusive

Nick Ferrari Challenge: Can LBC’s Henry Riley recreate Daniel Khalife’s dramatic prison escape?

Henry Riley attempts to recreate Daniel Khalife's dramatic escape from Wandsworth Prison

By Henry Riley

Last week Nick Ferrari gave me a challenge. I was reporting on the 23-year-old fugitive Daniel Khalife, as he was found guilty of spying charges.

But the most eye-catching aspect of the case, which sent social media into a frenzy, was his high-profile escape from Wandsworth prison.

In September 2023 Khalife managed to flee prison whilst awaiting trial. He did so by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery lorry using trousers from inmates, in a meticulously planned escape which evaded the authorities.

Not the easiest task Nick has ever assigned to a reporter... Picture: LBC

But how easy is it to recreate what the former British army soldier did, and to cling onto a lorry from below?

I was sent to give it a go myself, with the help of Nico from Picture Vehicles Ltd.

In short, it’s bloody difficult.