Nick Ferrari Challenge: Can LBC’s Henry Riley recreate Daniel Khalife’s dramatic prison escape?
3 December 2024, 07:45
Henry Riley attempts to recreate Daniel Khalife's dramatic escape from Wandsworth Prison
Last week Nick Ferrari gave me a challenge. I was reporting on the 23-year-old fugitive Daniel Khalife, as he was found guilty of spying charges.
But the most eye-catching aspect of the case, which sent social media into a frenzy, was his high-profile escape from Wandsworth prison.
In September 2023 Khalife managed to flee prison whilst awaiting trial. He did so by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery lorry using trousers from inmates, in a meticulously planned escape which evaded the authorities.
But how easy is it to recreate what the former British army soldier did, and to cling onto a lorry from below?
I was sent to give it a go myself, with the help of Nico from Picture Vehicles Ltd.
In short, it’s bloody difficult.