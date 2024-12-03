Exclusive

Nick Ferrari Challenge: Can LBC’s Henry Riley recreate Daniel Khalife’s dramatic prison escape?

3 December 2024, 07:45

Henry Riley attempts to recreate Daniel Khalife's dramatic escape from Wandsworth Prison

Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

Last week Nick Ferrari gave me a challenge. I was reporting on the 23-year-old fugitive Daniel Khalife, as he was found guilty of spying charges.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

But the most eye-catching aspect of the case, which sent social media into a frenzy, was his high-profile escape from Wandsworth prison.

In September 2023 Khalife managed to flee prison whilst awaiting trial. He did so by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery lorry using trousers from inmates, in a meticulously planned escape which evaded the authorities.

Not the easiest task Nick has ever assigned to a reporter...
Not the easiest task Nick has ever assigned to a reporter... Picture: LBC

But how easy is it to recreate what the former British army soldier did, and to cling onto a lorry from below?

I was sent to give it a go myself, with the help of Nico from Picture Vehicles Ltd.

In short, it’s bloody difficult.

Nico from Picture Vehicles Ltd was able to give, a worried-looking, Henry Riley a few tips...
Nico from Picture Vehicles Ltd was able to give, a worried-looking, Henry Riley a few tips... Picture: LBC

