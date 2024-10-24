Exclusive

'We're on the same side': Minister denies feud with Premier League over Football Governance Bill

The government has introduced its football governance bill. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Labour government has introduced its Football Governance Bill to the House of Lords in a bid to combat concerns about the sport’s financial sustainability.

The bill, designed to prevent unstable practices in the beautiful game, will grant fans a greater say on ticket prices, stadium moves and ownership.

Labour plans to introduce an independent regulator to British football to tackle rogue owners and directors, implement a club licensing regime to help ensure a more consistent approach in how clubs are run.

Speaking to LBC, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy denied claims her government will be able to block news owners from entering the English football league.

“This proposal has always been for an independent regulator,” she told LBC’s Nick Ferrari.

“It's a really good day for football fans, for a very long time there has been a recognition that for too many fans the joy of football is diminished due to financial unsustainability or poor ownership.

“This bill has strengthened ownership rules so fit and proper people will own our clubs.”

Ms Nandy also denied suggestions Labour is at odds with the Premier League on how to approach football regulation.

“I've had constructive conversations,” she said.

“We all want the same thing but disagreements on how to achieve it. this bill strikes the right balance.”

Announcing the bill’s introduction on Thursday, Ms Nandy said: “English football is one of our greatest exports and a source of national pride which this Government wants to see thrive for generations to come.

James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring. Picture: Getty

“But for too long, financial instability has meant loyal fans and whole communities have risked losing their cherished clubs as a result of mismanagement and reckless spending.

“This Bill seeks to properly redress the balance, putting fans back at the heart of the game, taking on rogue owners and crucially helping to put clubs up and down the country on a sound financial footing.”

Kevin Miles, Chief Executive of the Football Supporters Association added: “Earlier this year 200+ supporters’ groups signed an FSA open letter calling on all parties to get behind a new Football Governance Bill - we’re very pleased the Government has listened and look forward to working with Parliamentarians to ensure the Bill delivers upon its promise.

“The FSA was at the heart of 2021’s Fan-Led Review of Football Governance which made a range of recommendations to strengthen the game’s governance - most notably the commitment to introduce an independent regulator.

“The regulator has the potential to protect our historic community clubs and stop the being run into-the-ground by bad owners, rebalance the game’s finances, protect the heritage of all clubs, give supporters a bigger say in the running of the game and block any domestic clubs from joining a breakaway European Super League. The FSA wholeheartedly backs its creation.”