Southport attack was ‘not an act of terrorism,’ Met chief Sir Mark Rowley tells LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley has told LBC that the Southport attack which claimed the lives of three young girls was "not an act of terrorism".

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Sir Mark Rowley was asked to clarify whether the stabbing, which left three dead and 10 injured, was classed as an act of terrorism, with Sir Mark Rowley admitting: “Not on the law as it is today, no."

"That’s what police decided, CPS decided,” he said, highlighting that "changes are needed" were needed when it came to the changing nature of modern day crime.

The police chief's response follows the sentencing of Southport killer Axel Rudakubana, 18, who carried out the attack on a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport on July 29 last year.

The Met chief also touched on the lack of information fed to the public by police in the wake of the attack - which contributed to widespread misinformation and subsequent riots.

He highlighted that the UK has some of the strictest contempt of court laws anywhere in the world, adding the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has to ensure that trials are fair and not subject to prejudice.

"It is frustrating," he admitted, "but it is the law".

The moment he's given the dossier and material 'shouldn’t be in kids’ bedrooms'

"In our legal system… there is a risk it would have undermined the trial."

Rudakubana, who was 17 at the time of the attack, was sentenced to 52 years behind bars on Thursday.

Ahead of sentencing, it was revealed the teenager had been referred to the government's anti-terror organisation Prevent on three separate occasions over violent material accessed online.

Asked by Nick whether anti-extremism organisation Prevent was fit for purpose, the commissioner said: “Lots of people looked at him and weren’t able to get their hands round him.”

“The Prevent programme does lots of good work," he insisted, admitting that on this occasion "the system has failed".

“The Prevent officers didn’t feel this was a case for them. The system has failed,” he reiterated.

“We are never going to stop every young violent man.”

Nick went on to quote the words of Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, asking Sir Mark about strict CPS rules that saw local police effectively gagged where information was concerned.

"Since day one, we’ve wanted to say much more to show we are being open, but we’ve been advised throughout that we can’t by the CPS," Nick quoted.

Sir Mark conceded: "It is frustrating, but it is the law".

"In our legal system… there is a risk it would have undermined the trial.

"I completely share Serena Kennedy’s sentiment… I think it would be great if we can have changes that mean information can be shared earlier….

He added: "We need changes."

Reflecting on the "horrific" material many teens are to "grazing on" a diet of "beheadings" and "terrorist ideology" over the internet.

Sir Mark Rowley admitted that more needed to be done where transparency is concerned.