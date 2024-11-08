Nick Ferrari takes to the streets of the US to ask Americans: 'Can you identify these British politicians?'

How well do Americans know British politics?

By Danielle de Wolfe

Nick Ferrari has taken to the streets of the US to ask Americans whether they can identify British politicians.

It comes as rumours swirled that Nigel Farage could be lined up as the next UK ambassador to the US.

Over the course of the 2024 US election, Nick has taken to the streets of Washington and Pennsylvania in a bid to canvas voters on a range of topics including Trump, Biden and now, British politics.

Today, his focus is firmly on the UK, presenting Americans with images of Nigel Farage, Sir Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson, to voters in the state of Arlington, Virginia.

"His name is Nigel Farage - does that mean anything to you?" Nick asked voters, with a surprising number of Americans able to identify Trumps "friend" and Reform UK leader.

"Far-right, worse than Trump,” put one Arlington resident, with a second adding: "Nigel, you’re the best - you also wear the best socks”.

When presented with an image of Starmer, the public were also able to identify the British PM - albeit to a lesser extent.

“Is that the current British Prime Minister?” enquired one.

However, it was without a doubt the image of Boris Johnson that gained the most recognition, with one voter commenting that the former PM “looks like an absent minded professor”.

More than a couple of those asked put it simply: “He liked to party a lot”.

Others, however, were quick to praise the leader.

“I think he did a good job during Covid, honestly, I give him props for that,” said one Arlington resident.

Adding: “He’s doing better than any of our politicians”.

While another likened Boris Johnson to Trump.

“What do you mean?” posed Nick.

“Well, he looks like him, and to a lesser extent than Nigel Farage, acts like him too."

It comes as LBC took to the streets of Washington on the day of the historic 2024 US election, asking American voters why did Trump win and Harris lose?

With Trump's popularity seemingly underestimated by pollsters - and not for the first time, the president-elect is set to become the first convicted felon to enter the White House.

Both candidates ran increasingly polarised campaigns, with conversation among voters regularly coming back to the cost of living, race and gender politics among middle Americans.

“I’m very disappointed that people couldn’t see the bigger picture,” one supporter told Nick, with another adding: “America hates black women”.

Victory for Mr Trump was assured earlier on Wednesday after he won a series of swing states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Taking to the streets of West Virginia, voters repeatedly told LBC their vote came back to “the economy”.

One voter declared Biden had done “absolutely nothing” following four years in office, with another telling LBC's Henry Riley that Trump seemed a "pretty decent guy".

It comes despite the admission that he only voted for Trump because "everybody else did it".