Exclusive

Trump 'is serious about ending Ukraine war', says former national security adviser as he blames Biden for the conflict

6 November 2024, 18:59 | Updated: 6 November 2024, 19:37

Fred Fleitz says Biden's 'incompetency led Putin to invade Ukraine'

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump is “serious” about ending the war in Ukraine, a former national security advisor for the president-elect has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fred Fleitz, the chief of staff of the National Security Council in Donald Trump's first administration, pinned the blame for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on Joe Biden.

He told LBC’s Andrew Marr that Trump will be “serious” about “ending the killing” in Ukraine amid suggestions the former president could use his relationship with Putin bring an end to the war.

It comes after Mr Trump stormed to a decisive victory in the presidential election against Kamala Harris, with the Republican on track to win the popular vote.

Read more: US election 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump wins in historic comeback - as Kamala Harris calls to congratulate him

Speaking on Tonight With Andrew Marr, Mr Fleitz said: “The Trump policies, which we call America first here in the US, would have prevented the Ukraine war.

“Joe Biden’s incompetent policies led to the war, made Putin invade, made the war worse and are preventing any peace process from taking place.

FILE - Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands during their meeting at Trump Tower, on Sept. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)
FILE - Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands during their meeting at Trump Tower, on Sept. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File). Picture: Alamy

“I think the first way we can end this war is to have a president who is determined to do so,” Mr Fleitz added, claiming Mr Trump could be the person to bring peace to the region.

“What we have now by American and British politicians is to dump weapons in Ukraine endlessly but there’s no plan to end the war or to get to a ceasefire, this is not a strategy, this is virtue signalling.”

On whether Mr Trump will pick up the phone to call both Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to organise ceasefire talks, Mr Fleitz continued: “I do know that Trump wants to settle this conflict before January.

“And one way to do this is to engage in a dialogue and a big problem is there has been no dialogue between Biden and Russia since February 2022.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

“We can agree that Putin is a war criminal and in a perfect world he would be arrested, but that’s not going to happen, heads of state need to be willing to negotiate with people we disagree with.

“Biden has closed the door to negotiations, President Trump will do better than that.” Donald Trump will do his best to “end the killing,” Fleitz added.

This comes after President Zelenskyy congratulated Mr Trump on his election win.

Taking to social media, he wrote: “Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory!

‘Trump created chaos because he fancied saying something to the cameras’

“I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

“I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the “peace through strength” approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together.

“We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.

“We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations. Ukraine, as one of Europe's strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the Transatlantic community with the support of our allies.

“I am looking forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump speaks at his election night watch party, Wednesday

What Trump's victory means for Russia-Ukraine war and rising tensions and fighting in Middle East?

Amy Dowden and former dance partner JB Gill

Amy Dowden gives health update after announcing she is dropping out of Strictly in 'heartbreaking' statement

Breaking
Mpox only spreads between people who are in close proximity to each other.

Another case of new more infectious mpox strain detected in UK, bringing total to four

Kamala Harris spoke with Donald Trump to congratulate him on his victory

Kamala Harris calls Trump to concede defeat and urges him to govern for all Americans as president

Suzy Lamplugh disappeared in 1986, with John Cannan the prime suspect

Prime suspect in disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh dies in prison 40 years after she went missing

Queen Camilla will return to her royal duties next week.

Palace gives update on Camilla's return to work after Queen falls ill

Catherine Warrilow spoke out over her issue with Ryanair

Shock as Ryanair force passenger to pay over £100 for carry-on case - even though it fit in the checker

File photo of migrants being rescued in the Channel

Over 50 migrants rescued in English Channel, as 'several bodies' also pulled from the sea

JK Rowling funds a women-only rape crisis centre in Edinburgh

£70,000 payout for woman at centre of rape centre's 'trans heresy hunt'

Ukraine says forces clashed with North Korean troops for first time

Ukraine says forces clashed with North Korean troops for first time

John Swinney says he will press the new US government not to reintroduce tariffs on Scotch whisky.

Fears for Scottish whisky jobs with Trump election

Kamala Harris set to give concession speech hours after supporters are told to leave watch party amid Trump victory

Kamala Harris set to give concession speech hours after supporters are told to leave watch party amid Trump victory

Sara Sharif's father denies murdering the 10-year-old.

Sara Sharif's father accuses 'crazy' wife of abusing him before 10-year-old's death

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, launched a 'multi-million-pound' claim against the club over unpaid wages.

Benjamin Mendy wins court battle against Manchester City over £11m in unpaid wages

Reform UK MP Lee Anderson has been ordered to apologise after telling a Parliament security guard to 'f*** off'.

Lee Anderson ordered for apologise after Reform UK MP told Parliament security guard to 'f*** off'

Sadiq Khan has hit out at Donald Trump

Sadiq Khan says 'progress is not inevitable' as he hits out Donald Trump after election win

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three men have been arrested after the explosion

Three arrested over Newcastle house explosion that killed boy, 7 and man in his 30s

Just Stop Oil have protested Trump's election win

Just Stop Oil sprays orange paint on US embassy after historic Donald Trump election win

UK house prices set to soar '25 per cent’ over the next five years

UK house prices set to soar by '25 per cent’ over the next five years

Kemi Badenoch attacked Sir Keir Starmer and David Lammy over comments about Trump

Badenoch calls for Labour to apologise for Trump comments in first PMQs as Tory leader

William has praised Kate in a new health update.

Prince William praises 'amazing' Kate as he gives health update following her cancer treatment
An Asda security guard has been stabbed

Asda security guard stabbed in supermarket attack as police launch manhunt for knifeman

GP who tried to murder mother's partner with fake Covid jab while dressed as nurse jailed for 31 years

GP who tried to murder mother's partner with fake Covid jab while dressed as nurse jailed for 31 years
World leaders have congratulated Donald Trump

World reacts to Donald Trump's 'historic election victory' and return to the White House

'I'm sick of you!': Kamala Harris' celeb supporters react after Donald Trump claims US election victory

'I'm sick of you!': Kamala Harris' celeb supporters react after Donald Trump claims US election victory
U.S. Secret Service agents remove Donald Trump from the stage with blood on his face during a campaign rally shooting

Donald Trump says he survived assassination attempt 'for a reason'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla is unwell with a chest infection and has withdrawn from her engagements this week

The Queen withdraws from engagements this week after being taken ill, Buckingham Palace announces
Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge appears to be in disrepair as the disgraced duke had his allowance cut off by The King.

Prince Andrew's Windsor lodge in 'dire state' as disgraced royal loses £1m allowance

Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military

Royal earnings exposed as King 'makes millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News