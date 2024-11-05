Ian Payne 4am - 7am
US Presidential Election 2024 LIVE: Millions of Americans head to the polls in the final race for the White House
5 November 2024, 06:00 | Updated: 5 November 2024, 06:12
Election day has finally arrived, with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump putting in a last ditch effort across key swing states, as Americans head to the polls.
Ms Harris spent the run-up to election day in Pennsylvania, delivering her final rousing rally speech that featured guest appearances from Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey and notably, Ricky Martin.
The Puerto Rican came out in support of Harris following controversial slurs made by comic Tony Hinchcliffe, labelling it an 'island of garbage' at a recent Trump rally.
Harris led with a final message of unity in Pennsylvania overnight, telling crowds: "I pledge to listen to people who disagree with me. Because, you see, I don't believe that people who disagree with me are the enemy. I'll give them a seat at the table. That's what real leaders do. That's what strong leaders do."
It comes as Trump made his final rally appearance in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with the Republican candidate claiming he was already ahead by hundreds of thousands of votes.
It comes as the Trump secured major backing from controversial podcaster Joe Rogan during the closing hours of his campaign, ahead of rallies in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, before one final campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
And with the pair separated by a razor-thin margin, 2024 election day is set to be one for the history books.
Follow our live blog for the latest updates and analysis as we head into election day.
'That's what real leaders do': Harris makes final call to US voters in Philadelphia
Standing before the large crowd in Philadelphia, Harris delivered a rousing final campaign speech that centred around unity rather division.
"I am asking for your vote. And here is my pledge to you: As president, I pledge to seek common ground and common-sense solutions to the challenges you face," Harris told the crowd.
"I pledge to listen to those who will be impacted by the decisions I will make. I pledge to listen to experts. I pledge to listen to people who disagree with me.
Because, you see, I don't believe that people who disagree with me are the enemy. I'll give them a seat at the table.
"That's what real leaders do. That's what strong leaders do."
US election day arrives - with swings states set to be pivotal
Voters across 50 US states are poised to cast their ballot over the course of today - that's if they haven't already.
As mentioned, some 81 million Americans have already cast their ballots.
It's been a hard-fought US election campaign, with a handful of states set to play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the 2024 US election.
Experts believe seven key states hold the key to the White House - Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
Early voting passes 81 million mark
Early voting in America has now surpassed 81 million, reports the University of Florida Election Lab.
So far, voters have cast 81,379,684 early ballots, including:
44,402,375 in-person votes
36,977,311 returned mail ballots
This year’s early voting total falls short of the 101.5 million early ballots cast in 2020, when COVID concerns kept many away from polling places.
However, it’s still well above the early voting numbers from 2016 (47.2 million) and 2012 (46.2 million).
Trump wraps up lengthy penultimate rally in Pittsburgh
Donald Trump spoke for nearly two hours at his penultimate rally in Pittsburgh in a bid to sway voters in the key battleground state.
He spoke at length about numerous topics.
The former president began with one of his favourite talking points: crowd sizes. He compared the size of his rally to his opponent's, who was also campaigning in Pittsburgh, and promised to "launch the most extraordinary economic boom the world has ever seen" if he is elected.
"If you vote for Kamala, you will have four more years of misery, failure and disaster. Our country may never recover," he warned.
"My message to Americans tonight is simple: we do not have to live this way. We don't, and we won't," he added, calling Harris "a disaster".
"We do not have to settle for weakness, incompetence, decline and decay,"
"With your vote tomorrow we can fix every single problem our country faces and lead America, and indeed the whole world, to new heights of glory."
Trump has one final rally scheduled tonight in Philadelphia with hours to go until the election.
Kamala Harris finishes penultimate rally as Katy Perry takes the stage
“Momentum is on our side” Kamala Harris said at her penultimate rally in Pittsburgh.
She has not named Donald Trump in her last few rallies, but does contrast herself with him.
“Instead of stewing on an enemies list I will spend everyday working on my to-do list” she said, adding “ours if not a fight against something - it is a fight for something.”
“I will listen to people who disagree with me” and “I will give them a seat at the table” she added.
Harris has now wrapped up her penultimate rally in Pittsburgh, where Katy Perry took the stage after Harris stopped speaking.
Perry sang a mashup of songs starting with her 2013 hit, “Dark Horse.” Before singing a piece of her 2010 song “Part of Me,” she shouted, “It’s my body, and my choice,” and “We’re almost there!”
Harris will be joined by Lady Gaga and Oprah at her last rally before the election, with only hours to go.
Podcaster Joe Rogan endorses Donald Trump
Famous podcaster Joe Rogan has endorsed former President Trump on the eve of the election.
Rogan made the endorsement in a post on X to promote his new podcast episode with Trump supporter Elon Musk.
Rogan claims that Musk makes the "most compelling case for Trump you'll hear"
"For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump," Rogan says.
Joe Rogan's podcast, which Trump appeared on recently, is the most listened to in the United States.
Poll worker accused of making bomb threat against himself and other election staff from made-up voter
In a bizarre development, a poll worker in Georgia is accused of writing a letter threatening a bomb attack on himself and poll workers from a made-up voter.
Nicholas Wimbish, 25, of Milledgeville, Georgia, is said to have had an argument with a voter.
He is then accused of writing a letter threatening violence against poll workers, drafted in such a way as to make it appear as if it came from the voter.
The letter, which contained many unpleasant threats, concluded with a handwritten note, “PS boom toy in early vote place, cigar burning, be safe.”
Harris' family weigh in with last-minute campaign video
In pictures: the last day of campaigning before tomorrow's election
Who would be better for the UK?
A Harris campaign win would be the favourable outcome for the UK, according to an expert on US affairs, while under a second Trump presidency the UK would be faced with a "tougher ask".
The Republican candidate is likely to chart a new US course on major conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, areas where Keir Starmer has largely followed the lead of US President Joe Biden.
"Donald Trump will have a much tougher ask," Dr Leslie Vinjamuri of Chatham House said, claiming the Harris campaign would be a preferable partner to Sir Keir's government.
Dr Vinjamuri, the director at the influential think tank's US and Americas programme, added: "I don't think that he (Mr Trump) puts the same emphasis on the history of co-operation and partnership and alliance as we've seen from the current Biden administration, or as we would likely see from a Harris administration. He's much more transactional."