US Presidential Election 2024 LIVE: Millions of Americans head to the polls in the final race for the White House

By Danielle de Wolfe

Election day has finally arrived, with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump putting in a last ditch effort across key swing states, as Americans head to the polls.

Ms Harris spent the run-up to election day in Pennsylvania, delivering her final rousing rally speech that featured guest appearances from Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey and notably, Ricky Martin.

The Puerto Rican came out in support of Harris following controversial slurs made by comic Tony Hinchcliffe, labelling it an 'island of garbage' at a recent Trump rally.

Harris led with a final message of unity in Pennsylvania overnight, telling crowds: "I pledge to listen to people who disagree with me. Because, you see, I don't believe that people who disagree with me are the enemy. I'll give them a seat at the table. That's what real leaders do. That's what strong leaders do."

It comes as Trump made his final rally appearance in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with the Republican candidate claiming he was already ahead by hundreds of thousands of votes.

It comes as the Trump secured major backing from controversial podcaster Joe Rogan during the closing hours of his campaign, ahead of rallies in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, before one final campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

And with the pair separated by a razor-thin margin, 2024 election day is set to be one for the history books.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates and analysis as we head into election day.

