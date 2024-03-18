Exclusive

'This is trivia': Kemi Badenoch hits out at continued furore over Tory donor 'racism' row

By Christian Oliver

Kemi Badenoch has labelled the ongoing Tory donor 'racism' row 'trivia', calling for the Conservative Party to keep Frank Hester's huge £10 million donation.

“It’s trivia, it really is," the business secretary told LBC's Nick Ferrari Monday morning, referring to the ongoing furore over Mr Hestler's alleged comments about Diane Abbott in 2019.

The businessman is accused of saying Ms Abbott makes you "want to hate all black women", The Guardian reported.

Mr Hester also allegedly said the former shadow home secretary "should be shot".

Speaking to Nick Ferrari today, Ms Badenoch said: “We need to get to a place where we stop chasing people around and looking everywhere for the racism.”

“Everybody is accusing, and counter-accusing around racism,” she continued. "We need to move away from these things and actually focus on what matters to people."

Kemi Badenoch dismisses Frank Hester's 'racism row', calling it 'trivia'

Following Mr Hester's alleged "racist" comments, Ms Badenoch noted Diane Abbott had also been suspended from the party for "the same thing" - referencing her losing the whip in April last year for suggesting Jews do not face racism.

Ms Badenoch also told LBC that the Conservatives should not have to return the huge £10 million donation given to the party by Mr Hester.

The business secretary was the first cabinet member to label Mr Hester's alleged comments "racist" last week.

Asked whether Mr Hester's donations should be handed back, Kemi Badenoch said: "No, I don't think so at all and I am actually quite surprised that people suggest this.

"This was something that happened five years ago. He wasn't talking to Diane Abbott, it wasn't even really about Diane Abbott. He used her in a reference that was completely unacceptable.

"He has apologised for it. I think that it is far more important that we accept the apology and... move on. It is taking too much attention away from what is actually meaningful to people around the country."

Asked whether she was suggesting the Tories were content to take money from people who make racist comments, Ms Badenoch replied: "The point I'm making is that when people apologise, they should be forgiven. "And these comments were in no way reflective of the work that he has been doing while we have taken his money."

This is a developing story. More to follow...