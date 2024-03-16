Corbyn and McDonnell back ally Diane Abbott at anti-hate rally in London amid Tory donor 'racism' storm

16 March 2024, 16:57 | Updated: 16 March 2024, 17:22

Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have led an anti-hate protest to the Home Office - as demonstrators march in support of Diane Abbott after she was targeted for abuse by a Tory donor.
Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have led an anti-hate protest to the Home Office - as demonstrators march in support of Diane Abbott after she was targeted for abuse by a Tory donor. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have led an anti-hate protest to the Home Office - as demonstrators march in support of Diane Abbott after she was targeted for 'abuse' by a Tory donor.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Loud cheers broke out as Labour MP John McDonnell, who was shadow chancellor under Jeremy Corbyn, told the crowd "I am here today in solidarity with my friend, my colleague, my comrade, Diane Abbott."

Read More: Tory donor who said Diane Abbott 'should be shot' gives 'further £5m' to party after he is reported to police

Tory donor Frank Hester is reported to have said the MP made him want "to hate all black women" and that she "should be shot".

Mr Corbyn also led those gathered in a chant of "no justice, no peace", before adding: "If the Labour party want to be perceived as an anti-racist party, there is one simple step that can be done today, and that is Sir Keir Starmer restoring the whip to Diane Abbott."

Corbyn and McDonnell
Loud cheers broke out as Labour MP John McDonnell, who was shadow chancellor under Jeremy Corbyn, told the crowd "I am here today in solidarity with my friend, my colleague, my comrade, Diane Abbott.". Picture: Alamy

Crowds have gathered outside the Home Office to protest against the rise of racism and hatred and to support black Labour MP Diane Abbott.

Activists gathered in central London for the Stop The Hate national demonstration which included a rally and a march to Whitehall.

In the afternoon and under a large police presence, they held a booming dance party including pink smoke in the central strip of Whitehall in front of Downing Street between the Cenotaph and The Women of World War II memorial.

Other events are being held in Glasgow and Cardiff as part of the Stand Up To Racism campaign.

Frank Hester
Tory donor Frank Hester is reported to have said the MP made him want "to hate all black women" and that she "should be shot". Picture: Alamy

Banners declaring: "Racism is extremism"; "freedom is a constant struggle"; "refugees welcome"; "say no to Islamophobia"; and "stamp out antisemitism, yes to diversity" were held by the demonstrators.

The party suspended Ms Abbott 11 months ago for saying Irish, Jewish and Traveller people do not face racism "all their lives".

She withdrew her remarks the same day and apologised "for any anguish caused".

Earlier this week Ms Abbott, who currently sits as an independent MP, spoke out about racism in politics, a day after being denied a chance to take part in a Commons debate about a Tory donor's criticism of her.

Ms Abbott said she had been "upset" by the comments, but was "hardened to racist abuse".

Diane Abbott
Ms Abbott said she had been "upset" by the comments, but was "hardened to racist abuse". Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that Mr Hester had apologised and his "remorse should be accepted".

Trade unions, the Jewish Socialist Group along with other faith groups and grassroots campaigns were among supporters of Saturday's demonstration which the organisers said was part of a "mass campaign by a broad coalition of forces drawing in anti-racists everywhere".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pennsylvania-Shootings

Suspect barricades himself inside home with hostages after deadly shootings

Police in Philadelphia

Residents urged to shelter in place after three killed in Philadelphia shootings

Russia Ukraine

Russian officials say Ukrainian shelling leaves two people dead in border city

St John Henry Newman Catholic School in Carlisle

Arrest over alleged 'hate crime' after video showing black pupil forced to kiss white boy's shoe near school

Ang Phula Sherpa, Dr Beck Weathers & David Breashears attending the “Everest” American Premiere held at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, USA.

Everest filmmaker David Breashears dies aged 68

Five miles of congestion has built up on the M25 approach today after a huge stretch of the motorway was shut for the first time.

Travel mayhem ensues after closures and crash on M25 and five-mile tailback on diversion route

Tom Cruise reportedly has helicopters on standby to help Mission: Impossible cast and crew avoid the M25 closure traffic.

Tom Cruise faces ‘M25 Mission Impossible’ as he plans helicopter diversion route for film crew struggling to reach set

Sainsbury's and Tesco have both reported technical issues.

Sainsbury's and Tesco restore some services after both supermarkets hit with major outages on the same day

India Navy

Indian navy intercepts bulk carrier hijacked by Somali pirates

Russia Election

Russians cast ballots on second day of election to extend Putin’s rule

The M25 has been closed until Monday in the first ever daytime closure.

Traffic chaos begins as M25 shuts for first time with councillor warning gridlock could send village into ‘lockdown’

Box Duran Health

Boxing great Roberto Duran receiving medical care for heart problem

India Elections

India announces multi-phase general elections starting on April 19

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas expected to restart

Vaughan Gething has been confirmed as the next first minister of Wales.

Vaughan Gething to become Wales' next first minister after winning Labour leadership contest

Lindsay Sandiford has been given hope of freedom after more than 10 years in an Indonesian prison.

British grandmother on death row in Bali for more than 10 years for drug smuggling given ‘one final hope of escape'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The supermarket chain has said it will not be able to fulfil the majority of online deliveries today.

Sainsbury's hit by 'technical issue' as supermarket warns 'majority' of customers will not receive online deliveries
Boeing Airplane Missing Panel

Boeing 737-800 plane lands safely with missing panel

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway briefing officers following the incidents.

Urgent manhunt launched for crossbow suspect after two 'linked' attacks in east London

Capitol Riot Contempt

Trump aide asks court to keep him out of jail during contempt conviction appeal

Cara Delevingne says "her heart is broken" after a massive blaze wrecked the British model's LA home.

'My heart is broken': Cara Delevingne's plush LA home goes up in flames as model stars in West End show
Maine Shooting

Police had cause to take Maine mass killer’s guns before attack – report

Gila Monster Bite Death

US man ‘died from pet Gila monster’s venomous bite’

Election 2024 Pence

Former US vice president Mike Pence says he is not endorsing Trump

Kategate

Dutch King makes cruel jibe at Princess Kate about Photoshop row during royal visit

Supporters celebrate the release of Senegal’s top opposition leade

Senegal’s top opposition leader freed from prison ahead of presidential election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has paid tribute to his mother who taught him that as he attended the Diana Legacy Award - while Prince Harry was set to appear via video link after his brother left the event

Prince of Wales marks 25th anniversary of Diana Legacy Awards - with Harry joining via video link after William left
Meghan Markle launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking show

Meghan launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking show
The Prince of Wales' comments about his wife come as the couple are facing intense scrutiny about an edited family image released to mark Mother's Day.

'My wife is the arty one': William sings Kate's praises as he brushes off Mother's Day photo row on visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit