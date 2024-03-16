Corbyn and McDonnell back ally Diane Abbott at anti-hate rally in London amid Tory donor 'racism' storm

Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have led an anti-hate protest to the Home Office - as demonstrators march in support of Diane Abbott after she was targeted for abuse by a Tory donor. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have led an anti-hate protest to the Home Office - as demonstrators march in support of Diane Abbott after she was targeted for 'abuse' by a Tory donor.

Loud cheers broke out as Labour MP John McDonnell, who was shadow chancellor under Jeremy Corbyn, told the crowd "I am here today in solidarity with my friend, my colleague, my comrade, Diane Abbott."

Tory donor Frank Hester is reported to have said the MP made him want "to hate all black women" and that she "should be shot".

Mr Corbyn also led those gathered in a chant of "no justice, no peace", before adding: "If the Labour party want to be perceived as an anti-racist party, there is one simple step that can be done today, and that is Sir Keir Starmer restoring the whip to Diane Abbott."

Crowds have gathered outside the Home Office to protest against the rise of racism and hatred and to support black Labour MP Diane Abbott.

Activists gathered in central London for the Stop The Hate national demonstration which included a rally and a march to Whitehall.

In the afternoon and under a large police presence, they held a booming dance party including pink smoke in the central strip of Whitehall in front of Downing Street between the Cenotaph and The Women of World War II memorial.

Other events are being held in Glasgow and Cardiff as part of the Stand Up To Racism campaign.

Banners declaring: "Racism is extremism"; "freedom is a constant struggle"; "refugees welcome"; "say no to Islamophobia"; and "stamp out antisemitism, yes to diversity" were held by the demonstrators.

The party suspended Ms Abbott 11 months ago for saying Irish, Jewish and Traveller people do not face racism "all their lives".

She withdrew her remarks the same day and apologised "for any anguish caused".

Earlier this week Ms Abbott, who currently sits as an independent MP, spoke out about racism in politics, a day after being denied a chance to take part in a Commons debate about a Tory donor's criticism of her.

Ms Abbott said she had been "upset" by the comments, but was "hardened to racist abuse".

Ms Abbott said she had been "upset" by the comments, but was "hardened to racist abuse". Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that Mr Hester had apologised and his "remorse should be accepted".

Trade unions, the Jewish Socialist Group along with other faith groups and grassroots campaigns were among supporters of Saturday's demonstration which the organisers said was part of a "mass campaign by a broad coalition of forces drawing in anti-racists everywhere".