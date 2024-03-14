Tory donor who said Diane Abbott 'should be shot' gives 'further £5m' to party after he is reported to police

14 March 2024, 22:41 | Updated: 14 March 2024, 22:50

Tory donor who said Diane Abbott 'should be shot' gives further £5m to party after he is reported to police over race row
Tory donor who said Diane Abbott 'should be shot' gives further £5m to party after he is reported to police over race row. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The Conservative Party has reportedly received an additional £5 million from the donor who allegedly said Diane Abbott 'should be shot' - a day after he was reported by the veteran MP to police over the race row.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Frank Hester - who has already given the Tories £10 million since 2019, making him their biggest donor - allegedly said that Ms Abbott makes you "want to hate all black women", The Guardian reported.

Mr Hester also allegedly said Ms Abbott "should be shot".

Despite his involvement in the race row, the businessman who helms the Phoenix Partnerships, has now given them an additional £5 million, according to Tortoise Media.

The huge donation is yet to be declared by the Electoral Commission as it only publishes lists of donations once every three months.

It comes after Ms Abbott, the former shadow home secretary filed the complaint with the Met Police's special parliamentary liaison and investigations team on Wednesday night, first reported by The Independent.

The Conservatives are under pressure to return money given by donor Frank Hester who's apologised for saying former Labour MP Diane Abbot makes him want to 'hate all black women'
The Conservatives are under pressure to return money given by donor Frank Hester who's apologised for saying former Labour MP Diane Abbot makes him want to 'hate all black women'. Picture: TPP/YouTube

Read More: Kemi Badenoch labels Tory donor's comments ‘racist’ as Marcus Fysh calls on Sunak to ‘stand up for Diane’

Read More: Rishi Sunak insists Tory donor's 'remorse should be accepted' amid racism row as he resists calls to give back £10m

Ms Abbott is both the first Black woman elected into parliament and the longest-serving Black MP.

Although still a member of the Labour Party, she sits in the House of Commons as an Independent since having her whip suspended in April 2023.

It comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer refused to say he would let Ms Abbott back into the party, after she lost the whip over a "pretty offensive" letter she wrote in The Observer.

Speaking to LBC, Sir Keir acknowledged that Ms Abbott had faced a lot of abuse, but also insisted that the issue could not be conflated with the ongoing investigation.

“The abuse against Diane Abbott that’s gone on for many, many years is abhorrent and Diane has suffered more abuse than any other MP – usually racist and misogynistic – but all sorts of abuse," Sir Keir said.

"She’s been a trailblazer as a black MP, paving the way for other people, and all that is to be applauded.

"There’s the separate question of what she said and the investigation into that which needs to be resolved - I don't think you can just conflate the two."

When asked why the investigation has taken so long, Sir Keir argued: "There are aspects to process which take time. It needs to be resolved and that is an independent process – it’s not my process and I’m not going to interfere with it because I think that’s a slippery slope."

He added: "Every case is different, they’re looking at a resolution. It was a pretty offensive letter – this wasn’t just a casual remark."

Starmer: Diane Abbott's case 'can't be conflated' with Tory donor's racist comments

Diane Abbott is seen in Westminster, January 8
Diane Abbott is seen in Westminster, January 8. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Keir Starmer refuses to say if Diane Abbott will be allowed back into Labour over 'offensive' letter despite race row

Read More: Keir Starmer ‘personally supports’ changing assisted dying law ‘within five years’ if Labour win next election

Sir Keir also called on Rishi Sunak to call an election as early as next week to root out a "rotten approach to politics".

"Call [the election] next week, call it for May 2, the country overwhelmingly wants change," Sir Keir said.

"They want to put an end to 14 years of chaos and division and decline and have the chance to usher in a decade of national renewal.

"I say to the Prime Minister, call it. Have the backbone to call it. Allow this to go to a general election on May 2, we're ready.

"We’ve got a very positive case to put to the country and the sooner I can make that case the better."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Lib Dem Helen Morgan told LBC "we've seen a big spike in veterans at risk of homelessness".

Over 1,000 veterans at risk of homelessness due to no-fault evictions as Lib Dems slam 'callous' treatment

Election Black Voters AI

Judge rejects bid by Donald Trump to throw out classified documents case

People Brosnan Yellowstone Violations

Actor Pierce Brosnan fined for walking in Yellowstone park thermal area

Meghan Markle launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking show

Meghan Markle launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking show

Russia Putin Next Steps

Russians head to polls in vote set to extend Putin’s rule

France Macron Ukraine

Macron declines to rule out Western troops in Ukraine, but says ‘not today’

The alleged offences are said to have taken place on November 1.

Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty to walking into protected Yellowstone hot spring

Tributes have poured in for Tina Malone's husband

'Stand easy brother': Tributes pour in for Tina Malone's husband after army veteran dies aged 42

Election 2024 Trump

Judge appears sceptical of Trump’s bid to dismiss classified documents case

Trump Hush Money

Prosecutors open to delaying start of Donald Trump’s hush-money trial

Runaway aristocrat Constance Marten (left) has claimed her baby's death was a 'terrible accident'

Constance Marten claims baby death was 'terrible accident' and says 'influential family' supported social services

A migrant is helped to evacuate a partially deflated rubber dinghy in the Central Mediterranean Sea

Mediterranean rescue survivors say 60 people died on trip from Libya – charity

Keir Starmer has called on Rishi Sunak to announce the general election next week

Rishi Sunak rules out May 2 general election after Keir Starmer challenges 'spineless' PM to call it next week

It is revealed that since October 2023, the council has received 300 complaints about flags, graffiti, and stickers which relate to the Gaza conflict.

Tower Hamlets to take down Palestinian flags after hundreds of complaints

Starship

Third test flight of SpaceX’s mega rocket ends with loss of spacecraft

North Korea

North Korea’s Kim test drives new tank and orders troops to prepare for war

Latest News

See more Latest News

Power Rangers actor Austin St John has sparked disgust after announcing plans to launch a clothing line featuring quotes from Adolf Hitler

Power Rangers star announces t-shirt line featuring Hitler quotes - claiming Nazi leader had 'good one-liners'
US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer

Top US Democrat Schumer calls for new elections in Israel

A child practice review released today found that there had been an opportunity for her teachers to see how Kaylea was during the pandemic.

'Missed opportunities' to check on 'lovely' 16-year old girl allowed morbidly obese teen to die in maggot-infested bed
Trump Classified Documents

Trump in court for hearing in classified documents case

Keir Starmer has refused to say if Labour will let Diane Abbott back in the party

Keir Starmer refuses to say if Diane Abbott will be allowed back into Labour over 'offensive' letter despite race row
Michael Matheson is found to have breached expenses rules.

Pressure on Matheson to resign over Holyrood rule breaches

The Prince of Wales' comments about his wife come as the couple are facing intense scrutiny about an edited family image released to mark Mother's Day.

'My wife is the arty one': William sings Kate's praises as he brushes off Mother's Day photo row on visit
Keir Starmer has called on Rishi Sunak to announce the general election next week

'Have the backbone': Keir Starmer challenges 'spineless' Rishi Sunak to call election next week
The service will be available for reports about all UK forces, online or by calling 0800 085 0000 - anonymous tip-offs are also allowed.

Over 700 investigations launched after calls to Met Police anti-corruption service, as hotline goes live across UK
RAF plane carrying Grant Shapps jammed by Russia

Russia 'jams signals' on Grant Shapps official RAF plane as it flew over Poland following NATO drills

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William plays basketball on visit to youth centre

Prince William puts Kate picture row behind him as he plays basketball on visit to youth charity
Heidi Aga, a professional Kate Middleton lookalike, says there has been renewed interest in royal lookalikes

Kate Middleton lookalike says conspiracies about Princess of Wales have 'gone too far' and must stop
Prince William and Harry will both make appearances at the memorial event.

Still contintents apart - Harry and William to attend Diana memorial event but will not appear at the same time

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit