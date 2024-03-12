Breaking News

Kemi Badenoch becomes first government minister to say Tory donor Frank Hester's comments were racist

12 March 2024, 16:42 | Updated: 12 March 2024, 17:23

Kemi Badenoch has become the first government minister to label reported comments made by the Conservative Party's biggest donor as 'racist'
Kemi Badenoch has become the first government minister to label reported comments made by the Conservative Party's biggest donor as 'racist'. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Kemi Badenoch has become the first government minister to label reported comments made by the Conservative Party's biggest donor as 'racist' after Frank Hester was accused of saying Diane Abbott 'makes you want to hate all black women'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kemi Badenoch, the business secretary who also holds the portfolio for equalities minister, said she welcomed Frank Hester's "apology" and any connection between criticism of Ms Abbott and her "being a black woman is appalling".

Hester, who donated £10 million to the Conservatives in the past year, is also accused of saying Ms Abbott "should be shot", according to The Guardian.

The Tories, including ministers, MPs, and the prime minister's spokespeople, had earlier refused to describe the comments as racist. Ms Badenoch is the first high-profile Tory to publically concede the reported comments were racist.

Opposition politicians have also condemned the alleged comments and urged the party to return the money Hester has provided.

The Conservatives are under pressure to return money given by donor Frank Hester who's apologised for saying former Labour MP Diane Abbot makes him want to 'hate all black women'
The Conservatives are under pressure to return money given by donor Frank Hester who's apologised for saying former Labour MP Diane Abbot makes him want to 'hate all black women'. Picture: TPP/YouTube

Read More: Biggest Tory donor 'not racist,' but was right to apologise for 'comments that sound racist' Conservative peer tells LBC

Read More: Tories' biggest donor accused of saying Diane Abbott 'makes you want to hate all black women' and 'needs to be shot'

Writing on X, Ms Bedenoch said: "Hester’s 2019 comments, as reported, were racist. I welcome his apology.

"Abbott and I disagree on a lot. But the idea of linking criticism of her, to being a black woman is appalling. It’s never acceptable to conflate someone’s views with the colour of their skin."

In a second post, she continued: "MPs have a difficult job balancing multiple interests - often under threats of intimidation as we saw recently in parliament.

"Some people make flippant comments without thinking of this context. This is why there needs to be space for forgiveness where there is contrition."

Hester's comments were allegedly made by in 2019 at his firm's headquarters, The Phoenix Partnership (TPP).

Hester, the founder and chief executive of TPP, a healthcare software firm, allegedly made the remarks about Ms Abbott as he criticised a female executive from another company.

He reportedly said: "She’s sh*t. She’s the sh*ttest person. Honestly, I try not to be sexist but when I meet somebody like [the executive], I just …

"It’s like trying not to be racist but you see Diane Abbott on the TV, and you’re just like I hate, you just want to hate all black women because she’s there, and I don’t hate all black women at all, but I think she should be shot."

"[The executive] and Diane Abbott need to be shot. She's stupid … If we can get [the executive] being unprofessional we can get her sacked. It’s not as good as her dying. It would be much better if she died. She’s consuming resources. She's eating food that other people could eat. You know?"

Diane Abbott, former Shadow Home Secretary, giving her speech at the Labour Party Conference, September 22, 2019
Diane Abbott, former Shadow Home Secretary, giving her speech at the Labour Party Conference, September 22, 2019. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Three ex-Home Secs urge Labour and Tories to work together on extremism as Gove's new definition looms

Read More: 'Britain deserves better': Keir Starmer slates 'Tory con' Budget and brands 'nicked' non-dom policy 'a desperate move'

It comes after Tory peer Lord Jonathan Marland told LBC that Hester's comments were "not a racist" but "made some unfortunate remarks that do sound racist".

Speaking to LBC's Henry Riley, Lord Marland said: "I know Frank Hester, and he is not a racist... he made some unfortunate remarks that do sound racist, and quite rightly he has apologised for them,"

He added Hester "does a lot of business in Jamaica, he does business in Malaysia, in Bangladesh and places like that so he's not a racist."

Energy Minister Graham Stuart told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that the comments were "clearly unacceptable" but he refused to say if the party should return his donations.

"It was clearly unacceptable and he was quite right to apologise," he said.

