Speaker faces angry backlash for not picking Diane Abbott to speak over ‘racism’ scandal at PMQs

By Christian Oliver

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle is facing a fierce backlash after not picking Diane Abbott to speak at PMQs following alleged 'racist' comments made by a major Tory donor.

Ms Abbott appeared to stand up throughout the parliamentary session in the House of Commons to signify her intention to question Prime Minister Rishi Sunak but was never called upon by the Speaker.

Frank Hester - the Conservative Party's biggest donor who has given the party £10 million - allegedly said in 2019 that Diane Abbott makes you "want to hate all black women", The Guardian reported.

Mr Hester also allegedly said Ms Abbott "should be shot".

Commenting on the Speaker not calling on Ms Abbott, Labour MP Stella Creasy said it was "very wrong" that the first female Black MP Abbott wasn't chosen to speak while her "safety is debated by others".

Diane Abbott is seen in Westminster, January 8. Picture: Alamy

Throughout the half-hour session, Ms Abbott appeared to continually try and catch the Speaker's eye to ask a question after Labour leader Keir Starmer and RIshi Sunak exchanged blows.

Commentators took to X to criticise the Speaker for not selecting her to speak following alleged revelations over Mr Hester's comments.

While Ms Abbot was not on the list to ask a question at PMQs, MPs are still often chosen to speak if they make clear to the Speaker that they have a question for the prime minister.

Ms Abbott is both the first Black woman elected into parliament and the longest-serving Black MP.

Although still a member of Labour, she sits in the House of Commons as an Independent since having her whip suspended in April 2023.

The Conservatives are under pressure to return money given by donor Frank Hester who's apologised for saying former Labour MP Diane Abbot makes him want to 'hate all black women'. Picture: TPP/YouTube

The Cross Question panel discusses 'institutional racism' in the Tory Party

Addressing the Commons at PMQs this afternoon, Mr Sunak insisted Mr Hester's "remorse should be accepted" amid the racism row.

He also resisted calls to give back £10 million that Mr Hester had given the party, but conceded that "the alleged comments were wrong" and "were racist".

He added: "There is no place for racism in Britain, and the government that I lead is living proof of that."

Sir Keir hit out at Mr Sunak, accusing him of being “scared of his party”.

Referencing a recent speech the PM gave on extremism, Sir Keir said he had "posed as some kind of unifier".

But Mr Hester's alleged comments have shown him to be "tongue-tied" and "hoping he can deflect for long enough that we'll all go away".

Kevin Hollinrake defends Tory donor's apology over 'racist comments' towards Diane Abbott

Mr Sunak hit back saying that he would not "take lectures from somebody who chose to represent an antisemitic terrorist group" and also worked for Jeremy Corbyn who "let antisemitism run rife in this Labour Party".

"He's describing a Labour Party that no longer exists. I'm describing a man who is bankrolling their upcoming general election," Sir Keir said.

It was also revealed earlier that Mr Hester allowed Mr Sunak the use of a helicopter in November, which was valued at £15,000.

When asked if he would be reimbursing him amid the ongoing racism row, Mr Sunak said "No, Mr Speaker."