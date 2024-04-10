Exclusive

'None of our closest allies have stopped': Rishi Sunak defends decision not to suspend arms sales to Israel

10 April 2024, 08:12

Rishi Sunak defended the UK's decision not to suspend arms sales to Israel

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Rishi Sunak defended the UK's decision not to suspend arms sales to Israel, saying "none of our closest allies" have stopped existing export licences but added Benjamin Netanyahu "needs to do more" to alleviate suffering in Gaza.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The conversation comes as the Government faces increasing pressure to suspend licences for arms exports to Israel following the deaths of three British nationals in an air strike that killed seven people working for the humanitarian group World Central Kitchen.

Responding to a caller during an exclusive LBC phone-in interview with Nick Ferrari, the Prime Minister said: "It was a shocking tragedy what happened to our veterans when they were selflessly carrying out aid missions into Gaza and I've also said repeatedly the situation in Gaza is increasingly intolerable, you know, the humanitarian suffering that people are experiencing isn't right and Prime Minister Netanyahu needs to do more to alleviate that.

"I've made that very clear to him."

Mr Sunak said the UK has a "long-established process" relating to the arms export regime and "we review these things regularly".

"That's led to no change. Actually, none of our closest allies have currently suspended existing arms licences either, so we continue to discuss these things with our allies."

Read more: UK will not suspend arms sales to Israel despite pressure after aid worker deaths, Foreign Secretary confirms

Read more: Campaigners stage protest outside Keir Starmer's house over arms sales to Israel

The Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari during an exclusive phone-in
The Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari during an exclusive phone-in. Picture: LBC

Yesterday Labour's shadow foreign secretary has criticised Lord Cameron's decision not to publish legal advice on arms sales to Israel.

David Lammy said: "This simply is not good enough. David Cameron is still hiding from scrutiny by stating that arms sales will continue without even publishing a summary of the legal advice or offering any rationale behind his decision.

"The Foreign Secretary should come to the Bar of the House of Commons on its return to take urgent questions from MPs on the content of the Foreign Office's legal advice, the time period of the advice he is referring to and what impact political pressure from other members of the Cabinet had on his decision.

"It's vital the UK is not complicit in any breach. If there is a clear risk that UK arms might be used in a serious breach of international humanitarian law, the Government must suspend the sale of those arms."

Braverman: Iran is 'funding and supporting proxies to carry out attacks in the UK'

Recent tragedies in Gaza are not a reason to walk away from Israel, former home secretary Suella Braverman told LBC yesterday during an exclusive interview.

Asked if the UK should still be selling arms to Israel, Ms Braverman said: "I don't think the fact that these tragedies happen is a reason to walk away from Israel, and to stop selling arms to Israel, because of that broader battle that they are engaging with."

Ms Braverman said she supported the convention that legal advice given to the Government should be confidential.

She said: "I think that the Government needs to be able to behave in an environment where legal advice is confidential and privileged."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Prime Minister refuses to be drawn on election date adding his sights are set 'beyond' timings

Prime Minister refuses to be drawn on election timings saying his sights are set 'beyond' an exact date

An Israeli tank near the Gaza border

Biden calls Netanyahu’s approach to war against Hamas a ‘mistake’

Many people are still struggling with bills

Number of people missing bill payments comes down, although millions still struggling financially

Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace

'Queen's favourite grandson' Peter Phillips suffers heartache as he 'splits from girlfriend after three years'

Hong Kong Fire

Hong Kong building fire kills at least five people and injures 27

Tranq has been found in THC vapes

'Zombie' drug tranq, which causes skin ulcers and can lead to limb amputations, found in THC vapes in UK

The fraud gang made 6,000 false benefits claims

Bulgarian fraud gang stole £54 million in biggest ever benefits scam that funded luxury lifestyle

Biden

Joe Biden could miss deadline for the November ballot in Alabama

In 2021-2022, over 5,000 referrals to Tavistock were reported by the NHS, compared to just under 250 who were questioning their gender identity ten years earlier

NHS ‘to review all transgender treatment’ after landmark report calls for ‘more cautious approach’ to transitioning

Sunak has declared 'enough is enough'

‘Enough is enough’: PM launches crackdown on serial shoplifters ripping off Britain's retailers as new offence created

Online content

Two tribal nations sue social media companies over youth suicides

School Shooting Parents Convicted

Michigan teenage killer’s parents sentenced to at least 10 years in prison

Belgium EU US Armenia

Blinken says Israel has not told US a specific date for Rafah ground invasion

Danny Murphy used to play for Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Fulham

Former Premier League and England midfielder reveals he suffered cocaine addiction after retiring from football

Abortion rights protesters chant during a Pro Choice rally in Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Supreme court rules state can enforce 1864 law that bans abortion

Fumio Kishida

Biden to meet Japan’s prime minister amid shared concerns about China

Latest News

See more Latest News

West Yorkshire Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested over the death of Kulsuma Akter

'Heartbroken': Family of woman, 27, stabbed to death in Bradford pay tribute to 'lovely' young mother
Germany Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

Top US military leaders face Congress over support for Ukraine and Israel

Venezuela Corruption Arrests

Former Venezuelan oil minister arrested in corruption probe

Project-Veritas-Diary-Probe

Florida woman sentenced to a month in jail for selling Biden daughter’s diary

The initial Glasgow experience took social media by storm earlier this year

Glasgow's infamous Willy Wonka experience to be recreated in Los Angeles - with the same Oompa Loompa
Sea Turtle Medical Exam

Myrtle the turtle, 95, deemed fit and well after latest checkup

Brussels Old Town, Belgium, March16, 2024 - Lady playing scrable in Dutch at home

Scrabble becomes 'less competitive' in update designed to make game more 'inclusive'

Italy Explosion

At least three dead and four missing in explosion at Italian hydroelectric plant

South Africa Elections Zuma Banned

South African court rules former leader Jacob Zuma can contest election

Tory MP William Wragg

Tory MP William Wragg resigns Conservative whip after being caught in honeytrap sexting scandal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles is only the second British monarch to grace the Bank of England's notes - and it is the first time one sovereign's image has been replaced with another.

Milestone moment King Charles presented with first banknotes featuring his face

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place
History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit