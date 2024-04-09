UK will not suspend arms sales to Israel despite pressure after aid worker deaths, Foreign Secretary confirms

Lord David Cameron has confirmed the UK will not suspend arms sales to Israel. Picture: Getty Images

By Flaminia Luck

The Foreign Secretary has confirmed the UK will not suspend arms sales to Israel, despite growing pressure following the killing of seven aid workers last week - three of whom were British.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lord David Cameron has said the UK Government has "grave concerns" about humanitarian access in Gaza but would not be suspending arms exports to Israel.

He said export licences will remain the same while speaking with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Washington.

Lord Cameron added the licenses remain in-line with advice he and other ministers had received.

"Our position is in line with our international partners" he said, adding that "no like-minded countries" have suspended existing arms exports licences.

He said the position continues to be "under review".

Three British nationals killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza. Picture: World Central Kitchen

The Government has faced increasing pressure to suspend licences for arms exports to Israel following the deaths of the seven people working for the humanitarian group World Central Kitchen in an air strike in Gaza.

The three British nationals who were delivering food parcels for the chairty were named as James Kirby, 47, John Chapman, 57, and James Henderson, 33, last week.

Read more: Suella Braverman says she 'is convinced Israel is not breaking international law or committing genocide' in Gaza

Lord Cameron described Israel as a "vital defence and security partner" to the UK.

He added that the Government would not publish or comment on legal advice, but would "act in a way that is consistent with it".

He added: "We are a Government under the law and that's as it should be."

Lord Cameron also said Israeli promises to "flood Gaza with aid ... now need to be turned into reality".

The UK has been part of the largest international airdrop of aid into Gaza in a single day. Nine countries and 14 planes helped deliver food, water and supplies.

The foreign secretary added that efforts can still increase.

Campaign group Youth Demand stage a protest outside Keir Starmer's house. Picture: Youth Demand

On Tuesday, protesters staged a demonstration outside the home of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over the party's stance on arms sales to Israel.

Rishi Sunak, who's own home in North Yorkshire was the target of climate protesters in 2023, said such incidents would not be tolerated.

In a post to X the Prime Minister said: "I don't care what your politics are, no MP should be harassed at their own home.

"We cannot and will not tolerate this."