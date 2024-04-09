Campaigners stage protest outside Keir Starmer's house over arms sales to Israel

Campaign group Youth Demand stage a protest outside Keir Starmer's house
Campaign group Youth Demand stage a protest outside Keir Starmer's house. Picture: Youth Demand

Protesters have staged a demonstration outside the home of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over the party's stance on arms sales to Israel.

In the video shared to Twitter, protesters from the group Youth Demand can be seen putting up a banner which reads 'Starmer stop the killing' on a hedge outside his house.

The group can also be seen placing children's shoes on the garden path leading to the politician's front door.

"Whilst 12,000 children in Gaza are slaughtered, @UKLabour continue to allow the selling of arms to Israel.

"We are calling on their humanity. We won't stand for this," the group shared to Twitter.

Youth Demand stage protest outside Keir Starmer's home

On Monday, the group said 11 people were arrested after the Labour Party HQ was sprayed with red paint.

The group claims the party has "blood on its hands".

Read more: Top European court to rule on climate change obligations

"They are complicit in the murder of Palestinians, and millions of people around the world, as they continue to drive genocide" they said on Twitter.

Youth Demand spray painted Labour HQ red on Monday
Youth Demand spray painted Labour HQ red on Monday. Picture: Youth Demand

In a statement shared to their website, the group said: "Supporters of Youth Demand have painted the Labour Party HQ, whilst others have marched to demand that both the Tories and Labour Party commit to imposing a two-way arms embargo on Israel and end all future licensing and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK, including revoking oil and gas licences issued since 2021."

