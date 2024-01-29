'The Tories have failed the nation': Iceland CEO and former Tory donor throws support behind Labour

By Georgina Greer

Chairman of Iceland Richard Walker, announced today that he is formally backing Labour at the General Election after quitting the Conservative Party last October, having previously sought to be a candidate.

Speaking on his decision to back the current Opposition party, Mr Walker told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that it's "time for a change".

"It's clear the Conservative party have failed the nation, they are out of touch with the needs of everyday people, drifting further to the right, the country is in a much worse state than it was 14 years ago".

He added: "Labour have moved towards the centrist pragmatic values and principles I've held. Business likes objectives... I think those (5 missions) are the right ones for more customers".

"They're talking about fiscal credibility, they have a green prosperity plan, an industrial strategy, the Tories don't."

"The more I look at it, the more I think they are the right Party".

Speaking particularly on business he stated: "We face many issues, from the safety of my retail colleagues, to the decline of the highstreets, to of course the challenge with climate change, all of these are issues that they want to face into".

He added: "I want to hold them (Labour) to account, but `I think they are heading steadily in the right direction".

Mr Walker also revealed he has been told to "pipe down" by senior members of the Tory Party after challenging Rishi Sunak on issues such as the rise in food banks and sewage.

He concluded on Keir Starmer: "He is a leader who gets it, he's got genuine compassion and kindness, but he's absolutely ruthless, make no mistake".