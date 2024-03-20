Exclusive

A Greenwich fish and chip shop that's causing a stink over painting, as owner tells LBC he's 'determined to keep mural up'

20 March 2024, 08:50 | Updated: 20 March 2024, 08:58

Golden Chippy customers support Union Jack mural amid council row

Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

Established in 2005, The Golden Chippy has been a mainstay of popular Greenwich cuisine – even winning “best restaurant in London” on TripAdvisor in 2016.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
The mural on the wall of the Golden Chippy
The mural on the wall of the Golden Chippy. Picture: LBC

But the Southeast London shop is in the news for all of the wrong reasons at the moment, following a bitter row with Greenwich Council.

It’s clear, however, that the shop is relishing every moment of this, and is enjoying the uptick in customers.

When I arrived at the restaurant it’s impossible not to spot the £250 mural at the centre of the spat. Owner Chris Kanizi purchased the art a few months ago, which features a fish in a top hat, holding a Union flag and a large portion of chips with the words “A Great British Meal” painted on a side wall.

However, the local authority has failed to see the funny side and claim they have received “a number of complaints about an unauthorised advert”, whilst insisting the row has nothing to do with the presence of a union flag.

Mr Kanizi tells me that the council called the art “an inappropriate mural” and demanded he “seek planning permission” for it.

He added that he had initially told the council that he would “paint it over”, but admits that he did not tell the council “when” he would do so. He mischievously tells me “it could be about a year later when I get round to it”.

LBC's reporter visited the iconic chippy
LBC's reporter visited the iconic chippy. Picture: LBC

But the support Mr Kanizi has received he describes as “fantastic”. Not only is the an increase in customers, he also says he’s been inundated with phone calls from retired solicitors and planning officers offering their advice.

The overwhelming support has made The Golden Chippy owner more resolute than ever, he told me “I’m absolutely more determined now to keep it up than to cave into them”.

And customers are outraged by the news.

Colin tells me he has travelled from Dagenham just to try their cod and chips.

“I am a bit of a connoisseur of fish and chips, but I wanted to come and support them over this nonsense with this. I find it crazy. And I do think it is because it’s a Union Jack, not because it’s graffiti”

Colin adds that it “would definitely have been allowed to stay up if it was Banksy”.

Another novice to the area is Tamsin who has travelled from Kilburn. She tells me “I only heard about this place because of the mural and I heard the council were trying to get it taken down”

“In my opinion it’s refreshing to see the Union Jack… I’ve come down here to try the fish and chips and to get a picture of the mural so I can share it everywhere!”

The chippy is a Greenwich landmark
The chippy is a Greenwich landmark. Picture: LBC

Also outraged is Jamie, originally from Chile who is tucking into a scampi and chips, as he tells me “I’ve been here before. I’m a supporter and love the food – but I’m especially here because of the situation with the union flag, which we should be celebrating.

I was also the man to break it to Matt the local neighbour who was very unhappy. “It’s a great restaurant and I don’t see anything wrong with the mural… what exactly is the problem”.

The row clearly is going to continue. Owner Chris is ready to take this right to the end, and it’s clear from what I’ve seen that his customers are ready to go with him.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mr Jenkinson said the case raised questions about Deliveroo's responsibility for its delivery drivers

Deliveroo rider bites off man's thumb in argument with customer over pizza

Breaking
Greggs

Greggs bakeries across the UK are closed, as chain reports 'payment issues'

New Zealand Vapes Ban

New Zealand to ban vapes to prevent minors from taking up the habit

Hospital staff 'attempted to view' Princess of Wales' private medical records following abdominal surgery

Police 'looking at' allegations hospital staff 'tried to access Princess of Wales' medical files', minister tells LBC

Lauren Bray and Holly Walton have been fired

Two British Airways cabin crew fired for racist gesture mocking Asian passengers

The boyfriend of tennis ace Aryna Sabalenka has died aged 42

Tennis world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend jumped from hotel balcony and 'died by suicide,' police say

Someone is airlifted from the sea

Rescuers search for missing crew after South Korean tanker capsizes

Inflation has fallen

Inflation eases to 3.4% in February, the lowest level in two years, down from 4% last month

Exclusive
British defence giant BAE Systems is expected to secure the mega contract

Defence giant BAE Systems to seal bumper deal for Brits to start building Australia’s first nuclear submarines

Election 2024 Trump

Biden and Trump secure more wins as primary voters urge them to keep up fight

Exclusive
Sarm Heslop's mother Brenda Street (left) has called on David Cameron to help find her daughter (right).

'Help me find my daughter': Mother's plea to Foreign Secretary three years on from Brit Sarm Heslop’s disappearance

Kemi Badenoch

'Clumsy' diversity efforts are 'ineffective and counterproductive,' Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch claims

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan has launched Women Safety Audits

Women Safety Audits launched in bid to put women and girls at centre of decision-making around community safety

Archie's christening photo

Picture of christening of Harry and Meghan's son Archie becomes third royal photo flagged as 'edited' by agency

Kate and William were pictured visiting the farm

Shopper who filmed Kate and William in farm shop urges 'delusional' conspiracy theorists to 'lay off' princess

Esther McVey suggested the royals put out an undoctored photo of Kate.

Common sense minister Esther McVey calls on royals to share undoctored photo of Princess Kate to end speculation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Faith leaders have backed proposals for a major shake-up

Archbishop of Canterbury backs shake-up to 'broken' asylum system ahead of showdown over Rwanda Bill
CCTV footage showed Auriol Grey shout at retired midwife Celia Ward

Disabled woman, 50, who was jailed for waving cyclist, 77, into path of car given green light to challenge conviction
Election 2024 Trump Capitol Riot

Trump asks Supreme Court to dismiss case plotting to overturn election

Hospital staff 'attempted to view' Princess of Wales' private medical records following abdominal surgery

Princess Kate 'security breach' as hospital staff 'attempted to view' her private medical records after surgery
Mark Drakeford emotionally steps down as Wales first minister after 'hardest and saddest' year following wife's death

Mark Drakeford emotionally steps down as Welsh first minister after 'hardest and saddest' year following wife's death
Rachel Reeves said New Labour's attempts to address 'economic security and key weaknesses on productivity and regional inequality failed

Rachel Reeves criticises New Labour's economic legacy as she pitches herself as a ‘modern-day Margaret Thatcher’
Brazil Bolsonaro

Ex-Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro accused of falsifying his Covid vaccine data

Tina Brown, former Vanity Fair editor, joined LBC's Andrew Marr this evening

Princess Kate conspiracies ‘should worry Buckingham Palace’ as royals need ‘massive reboot’, expert warns
Ted Baker has appointed administrators

Ted Baker prepares to appoint administrators leaving more than 900 jobs at risk

Millie Bobby Brown branded 'entitled' after Stranger Things star revealed she 'hates' having to wait at restaurants

Millie Bobby Brown branded 'entitled' after Stranger Things star revealed she 'hates' having to wait at restaurants

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William (L, R) on a visit to Sheffield today

Prince William breaks silence with touching remark wishing Princess Kate was 'by his side'

Heidi Agan confirms it is not her in a recent video of William and Kate leaving a farm shop in Windsor

'I was 120 miles away!' Kate lookalike confirms it's not her in farm shop vid and shuts down 'crazy' conspiracies
Prince William was cheered by crowds in Sheffield

Prince William cheered by crowds as he's seen for first time after trip to the farm shop with Princess of Wales

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit