Exclusive

Housing minister says Right to Buy has been 'overly generous' as he slashes sale discounts to fund council homes

26 October 2024, 11:47 | Updated: 26 October 2024, 14:31

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook said that right to buy discounts had been 'overly generous'
Housing minister Matthew Pennycook said that right to buy discounts had been 'overly generous'. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By LBC

The Housing minister has told LBC of plans to cut “overly generous” Right to Buy discounts to protect council housing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Matthew Pennycook, Minister for Housing, Communities and Local Government, told LBC’s Matthew Wright of planned changes to the scheme ahead of the government’s first Budget.

The discount, first introduced by the Conservative-Lib Dem coalition government in 2012, currently allows renters to buy their homes from councils at a discount of 35%, which can rise to a maximum of 70%.

On Saturday, the government announced major cuts to the discounts, with Mr Pennycook saying: “Those overly generous discounts have seen far too many genuinely affordable social rented homes sold off, unable to be replaced.

Read more: Government to cut Right to Buy discounts at Budget to boost council housing

Read more: Local residents to lose power to block new housing as Starmer vows to 'get rid of brakes on planning system'

Watch Again: Matthew Wright is joined by Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook | 26/10/24

“We do want a right to buy system that is fair, that is sustainable, as I said we want long-term tenants who paid rent on their homes for many years to have the opportunity to buy.

“We think that's right in principle, that's why we've not said the right to buy a scheme should be scrapped entirely.

“But we have got to do more to better protect our stock given the acute and entrenched nature of the housing crisis that England faces.”

Next week’s Budget will be Labour’s first in 14 years, and will also include a £500 million boost to the affordable homes program in order to build more social homes.

This will bring total investment in the housing supply to over £5 billion - and support the delivery of 33,000 new homes through £128 million for housing projects across the country.

The Government will also be consulting on a new five-year social housing rent settlement that will give the sector more long-term certainty on funding and allow them to invest in tens of thousands of new homes.

Mr Pennycook added: “We absolutely do want to deliver, as our manifesto made very clear, the biggest increase in social and affordable house building in a generation.

“There is no way out of the housing crisis that does not involve a significant uplift in the building of those types of homes.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, during a visit to Tilbury Freeport, Essex.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, during a visit to Tilbury Freeport, Essex. Picture: Alamy

Next week’s highly anticipated Budget will contain further details of how Labour plans to fulfil its manifesto pledge of ensuring social housing is available for those who need it and deliver 1.5 million homes.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said: “We need to fix the housing crisis in this country. It’s created a generation locked out of the property market, torn apart communities and put the brakes on economic growth.

“We are rebuilding Britain by ramping up housebuilding and delivering the 1.5 million new homes we so badly need.”

Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister
Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy

The scheme is supported by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who used the Right to Buy scheme to buy her own home in Stockport in 2007, before selling it at a profit of £48,500 in 2015.

Ms Rayner said: “We have inherited a housing system which is broken, with not enough homes being built and even fewer that families can afford.

“This is a further significant step in our plan to get Britain building again, backing the sector, so they can help us deliver a social and affordable housing boom, supporting millions of people up and down the country into a safe, affordable and decent home they can be proud of.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Joe Lycett holding his newborn son.

Comedian Joe Lycett announces birth of son as he thanks 'extraordinary' staff for 'exceptional' care

The Tommy Robinson protesters in central London

Live: Tommy Robinson supporters march in central London, as Churchill statue barricaded off

UK weather is set to be mild in November

Exact date Moroccan heat blast to push UK up temperatures amid 21C late Indian summer in Europe

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking at a press conference during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2024.

Starmer forced into discussion of slavery reparations as Commonwealth chiefs say 'time has come'

Neal's Yard cheese has been stolen

Thieves rob London cheesemaker Neal's Yard of £300k of high-value cheddar in 'sophisticated scam'

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel

More migrants cross Channel so far in 2024 than in whole of last year

The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft shortly after it landed, in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Friday, Oct. 25

Astronaut rushed to hospital after returning to Earth with mystery medical condition after extended space trip

Israel struck Iran overnight

Iran vows revenge after Israel launches three waves of strikes against military targets

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson reveals doctor's 'scary' warning after heart surgery, as he says what he was told to do to survive

A police tent at a property on First Avenue in Dagenham after the attack

Horror as woman and two children aged 8 and 2 stabbed in east London, with man arrested for attempted murder

Israel has carried out air strikes in Iran

Israel launches three waves of strikes against military targets in Iran, as allies warn against further escalation

Mortgage Rates Affected By Latest Interest Rate Rise

Government to cut Right to Buy discounts at Budget to boost council housing

Mike Jeffries

Former boss of Abercrombie & Fitch pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and prostitution charges

Brianna Ghey

Brianna Ghey murder could not have been foreseen, inquest rules

Shay Kang was killed with a Swiss Army knife at home

Mother, 33, who stabbed her 10-year-old daughter to death given indefinite hospital order

BAHAMAS-TRAVEL-CRUISE

Search called off after woman falls overboard at Taylor Swift themed cruise

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keir Starmer is a working person, Rachel Reeves has said

Keir Starmer is a 'working person', Rachel Reeves insists amid Budget tax row

Migrants Continue Arrive At Kent Shores From France (file).

Small boat migrant crossings top 29,000 for the year so far

Sara Sharif suffered more than 70 injuries before her death.

Neighbour heard girl scream 'in pain' two days before Sara Sharif, 10, died, court hears

Tommy Robinson told to 'turn himself in' as he's pictured outside police station ahead of London march

Tommy Robinson charged under the Terrorism Act after handing himself in to police

Callum Ulysses Parslow

Nazi-obsessed knifeman guilty of attempted murder after stabbing asylum seeker

Alexander McCartney, 26, admitted 185 charges involving 70 children

Online predator who ‘catfished’ child victims jailed for at least 20 years after driving girl, 12, to take her own life
A rape crisis service in Glasgow has severed ties with a charity over single-sex services

Rape crisis service cuts ties with charity amid row over single-sex services

Nicole Scherzinger shared a tribute to Liam Payne.

'You brought so much joy': Nicole Scherzinger and Naomi Campbell pay tribute to Liam Payne

United Reformed Church Hornsea East Yorkshire England

Parents fume as church accidentally puts porn on big screen during children's sing-a-long

Footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has denied a charge of importing class B drugs

Ex-Arsenal footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas denies trying to smuggle £600,000 of cannabis into UK

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears
King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony
Charles wants to convert a site within Balmoral into a wedding venue

Have your own 'royal wedding'! King Charles wants people to be able to get married at Balmoral

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News