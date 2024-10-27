Snow 'on the way' to UK as early as next week, as forecasters give verdict on where it could fall

Snow could return to the UK next week. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Snow could fall in the UK as early as next week, forecasters have predicted, as they give their prediction which areas could be affected.

The Met Office said in its long-range forecast for the end of October and start of November that snow could fall soon.

Forecasters said that there was "potential for snow showers in at least northern Scotland" at the start of the long-range forecast period, with colder air temperatures expected.

After that, "milder conditions" could return, although the Met Office warned that the weather could be cold, with "temperatures perhaps more likely to be below average overall."

The long-range forecast reads: "Following the introduction of some colder air to many areas at the start of this period, with the potential for snow showers in at least northern Scotland, high pressure looks to be the dominant feature during the first part of November.

Winter snow in Lincolnshire. Picture: Alamy

"The main uncertainty is in the position and orientation of the high, which will determine whether the UK remains in a relatively cold air mass or whether somewhat milder conditions return.

"Given the presence of high pressure, overnight frost and fog are more likely than normal, with temperatures perhaps more likely to be below average overall.

"Towards mid-November, there are hints that the high pressure may relax its grip on the UK, allowing rather more unsettled conditions to become established."

Later on in mid-late November, there is "an increased chance of rain or showers at times.

Snow is likely to fall in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Forecasters said: "As a result, after a relatively dry start to the month, a transition to a wetter period is possible as we head towards mid-November."

They added: "Temperatures will probably be close to average for much of this period as a whole, although some colder interludes are possible."

The next few days are likely to be more typical autumnal weather for much of the UK.

The Met Office said weather would be "often cloudy for most with fog possible overnight for some."

They added that conditions would be "generally dry in the south but rain spilling across northern regions later in the week and "on the mild side".