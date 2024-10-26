Comedian Joe Lycett announces birth of son as he thanks 'extraordinary' staff for 'exceptional' care

Joe Lycett holding his newborn son. Picture: Instagram

By LBC

Joe Lycett has announced that he has become a father to a baby boy in a sweet Instagram post, surprising his fans with the news.

The comedian and TV presenter, 36, shared a photo of himself holding his newborn son to Instagram.

Lycett, who is from Birmingham, thanked the staff at the ‘extraordinary’ Birmingham women’s hospital for the care his partner received.

In the post, Lycett praised hospital staff as they “masterfully welcomed a little boy into the world, who happens to be my son.

He wrote: “The care and compassion his mum and he received was exceptional; from the antenatal classes, incredible midwives, consultants, doctors, nurses and the ongoing care in the community.

“We also loved their baked potatoes. Birmingham is so lucky to have them and I will be forever grateful for everything they’ve done.”

While the former Taskmaster star is well-known for his pranks, the announcement seems to be sincere.

He joked: “I am LOVING being a dad but sadly I think this now means I can’t get out of going on Rob and Josh’s f***ing podcast”, referring to fellow comedians Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s podcast Parenting Hell.

Responding in the comments, Beckett wrote: “Let’s talk…. 🎙️”, while Widdicombe asked “Next Friday?”

Joe Lycett holding a baby toy. Picture: Alamy

Other comments seemed to confirm the sincerity of the post.

Birmingham women’s hospital’s Instagram account commented: “Massive congratulations again to you all. We’re so proud to have supported you on this incredible life-changing milestone.

“We wish you all the best and lots of gorgeous cuddles for the future 💜”

Lycett concluded: “We will not be taking any press requests about this as we have already sold the rights to the first family picture to Autotrader”.

The Autotrader Instagram account joked about the name of the baby, writing: “Congratulations again Joe! We can't wait to publish the photos of Mini Cooper Lycett 🎉 🚗”

Some fans are still unsure whether the announcement is a prank or not.

“I'm just worried this will come out as him cuddling a bunch of rhubarb in a hat tbh”, one fan wrote.

Another said: “Congrats! but I also feel like there's a 50/50 chance that this is a stunt, and you may actually be cradling a Greggs vegan roll?”