Man charged with attempted murder after woman and two children stabbed in east London

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman and two children were stabbed in east London on Friday.

Kulvinder Ram, 48, of First Avenue, Dagenham will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Monday, 28 October charged with three counts of attempted murder.

The woman, in her 30s, an eight-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy were attacked in First Avenue, Dagenham, east London, at 5.35pm on Friday.

Ram and the three victims knew each other, police said.

All of them were taken to hospital, but none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Ram was also taken to hospital, before being released and arrested.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, responsible for policing in Barking and Dagenham, said after the stabbings: "This is a truly shocking attack and I want to thank local residents for their assistance and patience while we deal with this incident.

