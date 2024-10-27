Man charged with attempted murder after woman and two children stabbed in east London

27 October 2024, 10:43 | Updated: 27 October 2024, 11:33

Police tent at a property on First Avenue in Dagenham after the stabbing
Police tent at a property on First Avenue in Dagenham after the stabbing. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman and two children were stabbed in east London on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kulvinder Ram, 48, of First Avenue, Dagenham will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Monday, 28 October charged with three counts of attempted murder.

The woman, in her 30s, an eight-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy were attacked in First Avenue, Dagenham, east London, at 5.35pm on Friday.

Ram and the three victims knew each other, police said.

Read more: Horror as woman and two children aged 8 and 2 stabbed in east London, with man arrested for attempted murder

Read more: Nazi-obsessed knifeman guilty of attempted murder after stabbing asylum seeker

Police tent at a property on First Avenue in Dagenham after the attack
Police tent at a property on First Avenue in Dagenham after the attack. Picture: Alamy

All of them were taken to hospital, but none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Ram was also taken to hospital, before being released and arrested.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, responsible for policing in Barking and Dagenham, said after the stabbings: "This is a truly shocking attack and I want to thank local residents for their assistance and patience while we deal with this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or 'X' @MetCC and quote CAD5931/25Oct.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

