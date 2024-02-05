Education Secretary Gillian Keegan tells LBC she is ‘very, very confident’ of 15 hours of free childcare by April

5 February 2024, 10:22 | Updated: 5 February 2024, 10:27

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan tells LBC she is ‘very, very confident’ of 15 hours of free childcare by April. Picture: LBC

By Danielle De Wolfe

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan told LBC this morning that she is ‘very, very confident’ of 15 hours of free childcare by April.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari as part of Call the Cabinet, the Conservative MP for Chichester said she's "very, very confident" that the new scheme will go ahead, adding: "The only reason I said I can’t guarantee, is just semantics on words".

She added that the "slower rollout" of the scheme nationwide was simply to "ensure deliverability".

Responding to one caller's question on whether she, as a mother, could make plans as though the expansion was all but confirmed, Keegan said: "Parents of 2-year-olds able to access free childcare from April, with working parents of all children allowed access to the funding from September 2024.

"I’m very confident," she reiterated, adding: "I’ve made sure we’ve put the capital in place so they can expand the places. I’ve put additional funding in place."

It comes as working parents are poised to benefit from additional childcare funding where children over the ago of nine months are concerned.

Nick pushes the Education Secretary on the 'promised' expansion of free childcare

"There’s a small amount of local authorities that haven’t yet confirmed them, which is causing a few people in the system to say ‘I don’t know the rates yet," said Keegan.

Adding: “But we’re on the case with those local authorities that haven’t yet confirmed them.. or put indicative rates if you can.

"It’s only because factually, I can’t guarantee it. But I’m very very confident."

Pushed by Nick on comments made yesterday during a televised interview where she said “I’m not in control of all the bits”, Keegan noted: “with every programme in government, if I’m being truthful, you don’t guarantee anything”.

"We’ve included a slower rollout so we can ensure deliverability - we do have to grow the workforce, particularly in the latter half of the programme," explained Keegan.

“Im not running a nursery - but I’m making sure the nurseries are funded”

Keegan's comments coincide with the start of National Apprenticeship Week, with the MP explaining that a maths teacher apprenticeship will be the latest addition to the current range of apprenticeships programme.

Highlighting that 70% of jobs in England fall under some sort of apprenticeship programme, Keegan described maths as "one of the hardest areas to recruit".

The grandmother was killed in a dog attack.

'XL Bullies' who killed grandmother, 68, revealed to be owned by victim's wannabe rapper son-in-law
The decrease in firearm-carrying officers also stems from low morale, poor pastoral care and the lengthy investigations led by IPOC.

Hundreds of armed police desert Met after officer charged in Chris Kapa case

The newly-formed Executive has already written to the Prime Minister calling for urgent discussions on long-term funding stability to deliver public services.

Rishi Sunak to meet Irish premier, marking return of devolved government in Northern Ireland
Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

Celine Dion earns standing ovation at Grammy Awards to present album of the year, amid 'human statue' condition
A jockey has died following a freak accident during a meet when his horse ran through the wing of a fence.

Tributes to jockey, 29, killed after falling from horse in front of horrified spectators during race
Murdered teen Brianna Ghey's mum has called for social media to be banned for under-16s - as she says the internet is 'The Wild West'.

'It's the Wild West': Brianna Ghey's mum calls for social media ban for under-16s to prevent similar tragedies
Forty asylum seekers aboard the Bibby Stockholm are converting to Christianity - as fears grow that some are using conversion as a means of staying in the UK.

Forty Bibby Stockholm migrants converting to Christianity - same loophole used by Clapham suspect
Labour have slammed "botched" apprenticeships levies after the party showed enrolment on the schemes have dropped under the Tories.

Labour slam Tories for "stealing opportunities" on apprenticeships as enrolments down a quarter
The UK will be hit with three seasons of weather across just one week - as chaotic climate conditions are set to baffle Brits.

Exact date Brits will be blasted with three seasons in a week as cold, rain and sun all expected just days apart
Mideast Tensions

US warns of further retaliation if Iran-backed militias continue their attacks

