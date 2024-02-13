'It was known yesterday' Azhar Ali had made more Israel conspiracy theory comments, peer tells LBC

Israel conspiracy theory remarks made by candidate Azhar Ali were 'known about yesterday morning'

By EJ Ward

Labour should have 'acted more effectively' in dealing with controversial comments made by Azhar Ali, a peer has told LBC.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast Lord Mann, the Independent Adviser to UK Government on Antisemitism & Independent Peer said Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had been "let down" by his advisors.

"It was known there was more from Ali, that was known yesterday morning, that didn't suddenly come out yesterday evening. How do I Know? Someone told me, and it wasn't a journalist or someone in the media," he told Nick.

The peer went on to say that Labour should have "acted more effectively," adding "Starmer's been let down by the people around him, badly let down. He needs to show real leadership."

Labour has withdrawn its support for Rochdale by-election candidate Azhar Ali, following criticism of remarks he made about Israel. Picture: Alamy

The conversation comes after Azhar Ali had apologised following the release of a recording suggesting in a meeting of the Lancashire Labour Party that Israel had taken the October 7 Hamas assault as a pretext to invade Gaza.

But a party spokesperson said on Monday evening that Mr Ali, who is understood to be suspended pending an investigation, had Labour's backing withdrawn "following new information about further comments".

According to a story published by the Daily Mail on Monday night, Mr Ali also said "people in the media from certain Jewish quarters" were "giving crap" about MP Andy McDonald, who was suspended by Labour after he used the phrase "between the river and the sea" in a speech during a rally.

The paper also said the now-former Labour candidate claimed that Israel planned to "get rid of [Palestinians] from Gaza" and "grab" some of the land.

Labour had come under serious pressure after the previous remarks emerged, with the comments condemned by figures inside the party as well as by political opponents.

Sir Keir Starmer has sought to move his party on from the Corbyn era, which was overshadowed by controversies over antisemitism.

But the party leadership is now being pressed on why Mr Ali had not been immediately suspended after the comments emerged.

Labour recently suspended the MP Kate Osamor after she appeared to say the Gaza war should be remembered as genocide on Holocaust Memorial Day.

Labour's national campaign coordinator Pat McFadden told broadcasters the party acted because "new information and more comments have come to light which meant that we had to look at this situation again".

A spokesperson said: "Keir Starmer has changed Labour so that it is unrecognisable from the party of 2019.

"We understand that these are highly unusual circumstances, but it is vital that any candidate put forward by Labour fully represents its aims and values.

"Given that nominations have now closed, Azhar Ali cannot be replaced as the candidate."

The Labour leader is likely to face more questions over the suspension of Azhar Ali. Picture: Alamy

The decision to withdraw backing for the candidate will come as a blow to the party, which had hoped to retain the seat following the death last month of sitting MP Sir Tony Lloyd.

Mr Ali, who is also a Lancashire County Councillor, apologised to the Jewish community and retracted his original remarks, which he described as "deeply offensive, ignorant and false".

The decision to withdraw support for the candidate came the same day that shadow minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said Mr Ali had fallen "for an online conspiracy theory" and insisted Labour would "continue this campaign in Rochdale".

Frontbenchers Lisa Nandy and Anneliese Dodds had been out campaigning for Mr Ali in the constituency at the weekend.

A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said: "Sir Keir Starmer has blotted an otherwise fairly admirable copybook and given the public reason to doubt the earnestness of his promise to tear antisemitism out 'by its roots' in Labour.

"People will have to judge for themselves whether the additional reported comments by Azhar Ali are really any worse than the comments that had already been reported.

"Rather than appearing as a principled decision, Labour's withdrawal of support for its candidate at this late stage just looks as expedient as the failed attempt to defend him. It is the worst of all worlds for Labour."