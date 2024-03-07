James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
LBC's 'Floating Voters' left unconvinced by Jeremy Hunt's Budget
'Floating voters' asked by LBC were unconvinced by Jeremy Hunt's Budget.
One poll from earlier this week put the Conservatives on just 20% ahead of this year's General Election.
Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt will be hoping that yesterday's budget will have done enough to persuade enough voters to switch back to the governing party.
We decided to watch The Budget with a nurse (Grace), an ex-solder (Conor) and a pensioner (Dennis) at the Tamesis Dock floating pub on the Albert Embankment...
A stone's throw away from the Houses of Parliament LBC's Henry Riley spent the day with three - literally - 'floating' voters to see what they made of it.
