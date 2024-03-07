LBC's 'Floating Voters' left unconvinced by Jeremy Hunt's Budget

By LBC

'Floating voters' asked by LBC were unconvinced by Jeremy Hunt's Budget.

One poll from earlier this week put the Conservatives on just 20% ahead of this year's General Election.

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt will be hoping that yesterday's budget will have done enough to persuade enough voters to switch back to the governing party.

We decided to watch The Budget with a nurse (Grace), an ex-solder (Conor) and a pensioner (Dennis) at the Tamesis Dock floating pub on the Albert Embankment...

A stone's throw away from the Houses of Parliament LBC's Henry Riley spent the day with three - literally - 'floating' voters to see what they made of it.

Nurse, Grace spent the day with LBC watching the budget. Picture: LBC

Dennis the pensioner did not seem impressed with Mr Hunt's budget. Picture: LBC

Ex-soldier Connor gave his views on the budget. Picture: LBC

