Nick Ferrari offers £500 reward for return of a RAF veterans medals lost yesterday in Ranville, France

7 June 2024, 09:06 | Updated: 7 June 2024, 09:17

Mr Weatherall's lost medals
Mr Weatherall's lost medals. Picture: LBC
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

LBC's Nick Ferrari offers reward for the return of RAF veterans' lost medals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Weatherall, an ex-miner who was called up for national service in 1953 and also helped out at the flood, told LBC he was devastated at the loss of his hard-earned medals.

The veteran, once six foot two, said he was invited to be an RAF right marker during the late Queen’s Coronation because of his height.

Mr Weatherall, who clocked over 30 years for the RAF, told LBC's Henry Riley: “I’m just upset. Everyone else is marching with their medals, without them I feel naked without them.”

“If anyone can help I’d be really grateful.”

LBC's Nick Ferrari is offering a £500 reward for the safe return of the medals, which are believed to have been lost at a church service in Ranville on Thursday.

The medals are:

  • British Empire Medal
  • Queen's Coronation Medal 1953
  • RAF Long Service and Good Conduct medal

Nick Ferrari offers £500 to help find a veteran's medals

After his national service Mr Weatherhall later rejoined the forces in catering but a deep cut to his arm nearly ended his career. Tom told Forces News: "I nearly cut my hand off with a glass and it was hanging off and I was put into the hospital, I was in there for four-and-a-half hours and lost four-and-a-half pints of blood.

If you are able to help please email: Online@lbc.co.uk, or call 0207 766 6457

Edinburgh will be the opening show for the UK leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Taylormania rises as pop superstar Taylor Swift set to kick off UK leg of record-breaking Eras Tour in Edinburgh

